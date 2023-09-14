Rocky Mountain Showdown: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

The air in Boulder, Colorado, is charged with anticipation. With Deion Sanders bringing his charisma to the Colorado Buffaloes, what was once a localized college football rivalry has drawn national attention. When you head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, one striking feature is the exclusive Colorado tab – a testament to the buzz around the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes come into this game riding high on a wave of success, pegged as a –23.5-point favorite over the Colorado State Rams. Having cruised so far, the Buffs face an intriguing challenge – from being the hunter to now the hunted. Yet, the real question is, can they maintain their momentum?

On the horizon, the Buffaloes have a date with the formidable Oregon Ducks, where they are currently +14.5-point underdogs. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The immediate challenge lies in the form of the Rams in the 92nd installment of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. History favors the Buffaloes, who clinched a 52-31 victory in their last meeting in 2019. Since then, the dynamics have shifted significantly. After a dismal one-win season last year, Colorado has already doubled their tally this season, setting the stage for a pulsating contest.

One intriguing aspect is the Buffaloes’ win total. Updated regularly on the FanDuel Sportsbook, it now stands at 6.5. Betting enthusiasts are swaying towards the over, given Colorado’s recent form.

Now, the Rams have had a mixed start. Despite having played only one game this season, they faced a stern test against now-ranked Washington State, where they leaked 50 points. Cougars’ quarterback, Cameron Ward, notably threw for an astounding 450 yards against the Rams’ defense. Can Shad Sanders exploit this apparent weakness? His projected passing yards for the game stand at 338.5.

An interesting subplot to this story is Xavier Weaver, the South Florida transfer. His receiving yard number is set at 83.5, but with scores over this in both the previous games, including an impressive 170 against Nebraska, he’s someone to watch. Betting circles are rife with talk that Weaver will easily cross this number.

The prediction leans towards a high-scoring game. Given Colorado’s offensive prowess and the vulnerabilities of Colorado State’s defense, an over on the total seems likely. And if you’re hunting for the best bet? It’s hard to look past Weaver crossing 83.5 receiving yards.

Ensure you’re tuned in for what promises to be a memorable chapter in the storied rivalry between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams. The Rocky Mountain Showdown beckons!

