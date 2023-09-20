Running Risk: 49ers’ Full-Throttle Approach with Christian McCaffrey's Usage by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Thursday night football is just around the corner, and all eyes are on Christian McCaffrey as the San Francisco 49ers face off against the New York Giants. But while the NFL anticipation builds, there’s one question on everyone’s lips: Can McCaffrey sustain this level of play, especially with Coach Kyle Shanahan deploying him on every offensive snap?

Can Christian Keep This Pace?

Christian McCaffrey, without a doubt, has been the talk of the NFL season. With incredible stats to back his performances, one can’t help but wonder if the “made of glass” analogy is still an apt one for him. The durability of players, especially those as critical to the team as McCaffrey, always becomes a significant topic of debate. Yet, as a fantasy football player, most are thrilled with his constant playtime this season.

It’s reminiscent of the scenario with the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard against the New York Jets. For fantasy owners, it’s a treat, but there’s always that looming thought â€“ what if he gets injured?

Drawing an NBA parallel, what if the 49ers started treating McCaffrey like a superstar such as Kevin Durant or LeBron James? Could we potentially see him getting every fifth game off, allowing the likes of Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason to take the reins? It’s an interesting proposition and certainly food for thought.

McCaffrey Prop vs. Giants

Now, let’s talk betting odds. Here’s a juicy one for those looking to place a wager: Christian McCaffrey over 16.5 yards as his longest rush. With the Giants’ defense being what it is, it wouldn’t be a shocker if McCaffrey surpasses this. If we’re talking numbers, it’s anticipated he’ll get around 18 carries in this matchup. Given his current form, breaking away for a significant run seems almost inevitable.

Don’t Maroon Mitchell

But while McCaffrey shines, where does this leave Elijah Mitchell? The consensus is clear: Don’t cut him loose. Mitchell remains one of the premier handcuff options in the NFL, especially given the unpredictability around McCaffrey’s health. Having Mitchell on the bench is like an insurance policy â€“ he might just become the star player on any given Sunday.

All in all, as we gear up for the Thursday night spectacle, it’s evident that the 49ers have a potent weapon in McCaffrey. How they choose to deploy him through the season, especially with the looming threat of injuries, remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, though: Thursday night’s game promises to be an exhilarating one.

