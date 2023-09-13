SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 13)
Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some viable options, beginning with Toronto’s All-Star shortstop.
TOR Bo Bichette OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Rangers (+560)
- Bichette has hit 18 home runs in 118 games this season
- Bichette is 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles and two home runs in his career against Rangers left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA)
- Bichette is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with four home runs against left-handed pitching this season
- Right-handed batters are hitting .250 with 16 home runs against Montgomery this season
- Montgomery holds a 4.20 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 42 hits in 40.2 IP
- Montgomery has allowed at least one home run in six of his past nine starts, including two straight
- The Rangers bullpen has allowed 81 home runs this season, the second-most in MLB
MIN Dallas Keuchel UNDER 3.5 K’s vs. Rays (+108)
- Keuchel has recorded 14 strikeouts in 26.1 IP this season
- Keuchel has struck out three batters or fewer in four of his five starts this season (80%)
- Keuchel’s 4.8 K/9 is the lowest since his 2012 rookie season (4.0 K/9)
- Tampa Bay boasts a .761 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, the tenth-best in MLB
- Tampa Bay has struck out 265 times as a team this season against left-handed pitching, the fourth-fewest in MLB
HOU Jose Abreu 0.5 RBI vs. A’s (+125)
- Abreu has recorded 77 RBI in 126 games this season
- Abreu is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with 13 RBI over his past seven games
- Abreu is 5-for-11 (.455) in his career against A’s right-handed starter Paul Blackburn (4-4, 3.88 ERA)
- Oakland has allowed 832 runs this season, the second-most in MLB
