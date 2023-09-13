SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 13) by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some viable options, beginning with Toronto’s All-Star shortstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOR Bo Bichette OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Rangers (+560)

Bichette has hit 18 home runs in 118 games this season

Bichette is 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles and two home runs in his career against Rangers left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA)

(8-11, 3.62 ERA) Bichette is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with four home runs against left-handed pitching this season

Right-handed batters are hitting .250 with 16 home runs against Montgomery this season

Montgomery holds a 4.20 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 42 hits in 40.2 IP

Montgomery has allowed at least one home run in six of his past nine starts, including two straight

The Rangers bullpen has allowed 81 home runs this season, the second-most in MLB

MIN Dallas Keuchel UNDER 3.5 K’s vs. Rays (+108)

Keuchel has recorded 14 strikeouts in 26.1 IP this season

Keuchel has struck out three batters or fewer in four of his five starts this season (80%)

Keuchel’s 4.8 K/9 is the lowest since his 2012 rookie season (4.0 K/9)

Tampa Bay boasts a .761 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, the tenth-best in MLB

Tampa Bay has struck out 265 times as a team this season against left-handed pitching, the fourth-fewest in MLB

HOU Jose Abreu 0.5 RBI vs. A’s (+125)

Abreu has recorded 77 RBI in 126 games this season

Abreu is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with 13 RBI over his past seven games

Abreu is 5-for-11 (.455) in his career against A’s right-handed starter Paul Blackburn (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

(4-4, 3.88 ERA) Oakland has allowed 832 runs this season, the second-most in MLB

