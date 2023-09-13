SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 13)

by

38 Minutes Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some viable options, beginning with Toronto’s All-Star shortstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOR Bo Bichette OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Rangers (+560)

  • Bichette has hit 18 home runs in 118 games this season
  • Bichette is 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles and two home runs in his career against Rangers left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA)
  • Bichette is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with four home runs against left-handed pitching this season
  • Right-handed batters are hitting .250 with 16 home runs against Montgomery this season
  • Montgomery holds a 4.20 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 42 hits in 40.2 IP
  • Montgomery has allowed at least one home run in six of his past nine starts, including two straight
  • The Rangers bullpen has allowed 81 home runs this season, the second-most in MLB

MIN Dallas Keuchel UNDER 3.5 K’s vs. Rays (+108)

  • Keuchel has recorded 14 strikeouts in 26.1 IP this season
  • Keuchel has struck out three batters or fewer in four of his five starts this season (80%)
  • Keuchel’s 4.8 K/9 is the lowest since his 2012 rookie season (4.0 K/9)
  • Tampa Bay boasts a .761 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, the tenth-best in MLB
  • Tampa Bay has struck out 265 times as a team this season against left-handed pitching, the fourth-fewest in MLB

HOU Jose Abreu 0.5 RBI vs. A’s (+125)

  • Abreu has recorded 77 RBI in 126 games this season
  • Abreu is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with 13 RBI over his past seven games
  • Abreu is 5-for-11 (.455) in his career against A’s right-handed starter Paul Blackburn (4-4, 3.88 ERA)
  • Oakland has allowed 832 runs this season, the second-most in MLB

