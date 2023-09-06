SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 6) by SportsGrid 11 Minutes Ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Yesterday, we went a perfect 3-for-3, including calling for a home run from New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

Let’s keep the ball rolling with top picks from today’s MLB games.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

PHI Kyle Schwarber OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Padres (+300)

Schwarber has hit 40 home runs this season, the fourth-most in MLB

Schwarber is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with four home runs over his past seven games

Schwarber is 5-for-17 (.294) with three home runs in his career against Padres right-handed starter Michael Wacha (11-2, 2.85 ERA)

Wacha has allowed one home run in each of his past three starts

MIL Freddy Peralta OVER 7.5 K’s vs. Pirates (-110)

Peralta has recorded 187 strikeouts in 145.0 innings this season, tied for the sixth-most in MLB

Peralta’s 11.6 K/9 this season ranks fourth in MLB

Peralta has struck out eight or more batters in four of his past five starts, including three straight

In two starts against the Pirates this season (June 30 and June 18), Peralta recorded eight and nine strikeouts, respectively

Pittsburgh has struck out 1,223 times as a team this season, the tenth-most in MLB

HOU Michael Brantley OVER 0.5 Hits vs. Rangers (-200)

Brantley is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past two contests

Brantley is hitting .250 (4-for-16) since making his season debut on August 29 (five games).

Brantley is 19-for-52 (.365) in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA)

The Rangers’ bullpen holds a 4.97 ERA this season, the fifth-highest in MLB

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.