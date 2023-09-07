SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 7) by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Yesterday, we went a solid 2-for-3, including Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber making good on our home run recommendation with a 464-foot leadoff blast against the San Diego Padres.

Let’s keep the momentum going with top picks from today’s MLB games.

ATL Eddie Rosario 0.5 RBI vs. Cardinals (+135)

Atlanta has scored 774 runs this season, the most in MLB

Rosario has recorded 65 RBI in 121 games this season

Rosario is 3-for-6 (.500) with a double and two singles in his career against Cardinals right-handed starter Adam Wainwright (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

(3-10, 8.10 ERA) Wainwright holds an 8.81 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 31 earned runs in 31.2 IP

Left-handed batters are hitting .368 against Wainwright this season

LAD Mookie Betts OVER 0.5 HRs @ Marlins (+340)

Betts has hit a career-high 38 home runs this season, the fifth-most in MLB

Betts is 2-for-4 with two home runs in his career against Marlins left-handed starter Braxton Garrett (8-5, 3.86 ERA), both long balls coming in their recent August 19 matchup

(8-5, 3.86 ERA), both long balls coming in their recent August 19 matchup Betts is hitting .306 (41-for-134) with 14 home runs against left-handed pitching this season

Right-handed batters are hitting .267 with 15 home runs against Garrett this season

Opponents are hitting .281 with 13 home runs against Garrett at LoanDepot Park this season

NYY Gleyber Torres OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Tigers (+500)

Torres has hit 24 home runs this season, tied for the second-most of his career

Torres has hit four home runs over his past seven games, three of those coming against the Tigers

Torres is 8-for-25 (.320) with three home runs in his career against Tigers left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA)

(10-7, 3.11 ERA) Detroit’s bullpen has allowed 71 home runs this season, tied for the fifth-most in MLB

Of Torres’s 24 home runs this season, 15 have come at home (63%)

