SportsGrid Model: Vikings vs. Eagles Week 2 Player Props by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1).

To help enhance your viewing experience, we’ve highlighted a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best NFL player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Here are some top plays, beginning with Minnesota’s Pro Bowl tight end.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIN T.J. Hockenson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-186)

A potential negative game script should lead to plenty of opportunities

He caught eight of nine targets for 35 yards during Week 1’s loss to Tampa Bay

He has averaged nine targets and six receptions per game since last year’s arrival in Minnesota

Philadelphia allowed a combined eight receptions for 92 yards to Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki in Week 1

PHI D’Andre Swift OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

He is expected to be more involved with running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) inactive

(ribs) inactive He has averaged 29 receiving yards per game throughout his career

Minnesota allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to running backs last season (39.1 YPG)

MIN Jordan Addison OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

He caught four of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut

Philadelphia will be missing starting cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and starting safety Reed Blankenship (ribs)

(concussion) and starting safety (ribs) There will be a continued focus on slowing down Justin Jefferson, which should leave Addison in several one-on-one matchups

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.