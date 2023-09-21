Steelers vs. Raiders Preview: Will Pittsburgh's Offense Show Up in Sin City? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Las Vegas Raiders prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL game that’s already making headlines. Josh McDaniels, when addressing the forthcoming match, didn’t shy away from praising the latter. He acknowledged, “The Steelers, you know, they’re a top-class organization… We all want to create the kind of culture and team that competes for championships year in and year out, and they’ve earned it.”

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The reverence for Coach Mike Tomlin and his team’s consistency was evident in McDaniels’ words. He stated, “Coach Tomlin and their entire crew have done it the right way for a long time. They believe in what they’re doing, and the results bear that true.”

However, the upcoming game isn’t just about paying respects or admiring past accolades. It’s about proving a point on the gridiron. A pertinent question is raised – if the Steelers struggled to put up significant points at home, how will they fare in the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas on a primetime Sunday night? Despite the illustrious history of the Steelers, recent performances raise eyebrows. Especially their offense, which has left analysts and fans alike scratching their heads.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Many point to their impressive defense as a redeeming quality. However, the narrative of it being an elite defense has been questioned, especially after their performance against the Niners. As for the Raiders, there’s a mixed bag of reviews. Some critics have downplayed their potential, while others see them as the dark horses, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.

Looking at the forthcoming showdown, one thing’s for sure: a Sunday night in Las Vegas promises fireworks. The atmosphere, the anticipation, the sheer gravity of the game – it’s a tough road game for the Steelers. While McDaniels might be in awe of the Steelers’ legacy, the focus for both teams remains the same: securing a win. As it stands, betting against the Steelers in Vegas seems like the informed choice. Only time will tell which side will rise to the occasion.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.