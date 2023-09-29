Steelers vs. Texans: Can Pittsburgh's Defense Keep the Pressure On by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When it comes to understanding the challenges of the Pittsburgh Steelers, their defensive inconsistencies this NFL season need to be spotlighted. Their formidable defensive front, known for generating quarterback pressure, masks a significant vulnerability in their secondary.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The statistics provide a tale of two teams: when the Steelers generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, they rank impressively, somewhere between fourth to seventh in various defensive metrics such as EPA success rate and completion rate. However, the narrative drastically changes if the quarterback gets comfortable in the pocket. The Steelers’ defense nosedives to 25th in EPA per attempt, a concerning 31st in success rate, and 27th in yards per attempt.

Enter CJ Stroud, the rookie sensation of the Houston Texans. Stroud, like many rookie quarterbacks, struggles when under duress. However, he showcases stellar performance levels when given time and a clean pocket. In the absence of pressure through the first three weeks, Stroud ranks second in the NFL in EPA per play, trailing only the blazing-hot Tua Tagovailoa. Stroud’s precision, especially in crucial situations, is evident as he stands second in the rate of passing on the sticks and fourth in third-down conversion rate without pressure.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

However, the predicament for the Texans lies in their offensive line. Depleted and working with multiple backups due to injuries, they faced significant challenges last week. If they continue to play with three to four backups, Stroud’s effectiveness could be curtailed against the aggressive Steelers’ front.

Yet, a tactical twist offers hope for Texans’ fans. New offensive play-caller Bobby Slowik, deriving inspiration from the 49ers’ strategy against the Steelers in week one, has begun integrating more 21 personnel setups with a fullback. This tactic, evident in their game against Jacksonville, provided Stroud with additional protection and passing opportunities.

For viewers and analysts alike, monitoring the frequency of the fullback’s involvement in the Texans’ offensive schemes is essential, especially during passing situations. This tactical change could be a game-changer for the Texans and potentially catch the Steelers off guard.

Given these dynamics, betting odds suggest the game’s total might edge over. However, as always in the unpredictable realm of the NFL, the actual outcome will be decided on the gridiron come game day.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.