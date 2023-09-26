Super Bowl Experience: The Halftime Extravaganza With Usher by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

For many, the Super Bowl represents the pinnacle of the football season, a titanic clash between two of the best teams in the NFL. For others, the halftime show is the star attraction, pulling in viewers who might not even be football enthusiasts. This year, the Super Bowl in Las Vegas is set to be an experience to remember, with Usher taking the stage.

The Lure of the Halftime Show

The allure of a top-tier performer like Usher can’t be downplayed. He brings a lot to the table and is a global superstar. The world tunes in for the halftime show, and Usher is an excellent get for the NFL.

What Does the Halftime Spot Mean?

For a performer, landing the halftime show is monumental. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just about direct compensation, which isn’t always a lucrative payday. Artists like Usher, Justin Timberlake, and others may demand a high fee, but the NFL often views the performance as a trade-off. The exposure these artists get from performing in front of an audience of over 115 million viewers is arguably more valuable than any paycheck.

And it doesn’t stop there. The rights to the recordings, distribution, and reruns can amplify the value of this exposure by two or threefold. For many artists, the post-Super Bowl boost in album sales, streams, and general popularity can be significant.

Football or Concert?

There’s been an ongoing debate among fans: are people tuning in for the football or the halftime show? While die-hard fans may scoff at it, the reality is that the halftime show has morphed into its own colossal event. The NFL recognizes this and has smartly transformed halftime into its own “economic center.”

Still, we weren’t just looking forward to the match but also keenly anticipating the halftime show. With Usher leading the charge, it promises to be a performance to remember.

While the gridiron battles are the main attraction, there’s no denying that the halftime spectacle has become an indispensable part of the Super Bowl experience. There’s something for everyone this year in Las Vegas, whether you’re a football fanatic or an Usher devotee. Gear up for a thrilling experience, both on and off the field.

