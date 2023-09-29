Surging Dolphins Host Bills for AFC East Week 4 Surpemacy by SportsGrid 37 Minutes Ago

As the football season continues to heat up, one can’t help but zero in on the biggest matchup this week: Buffalo versus Miami. The odds seem to favor Buffalo, albeit slightly, as a three-point favorite. With an over-under set at 53.5, expectations are high for a game with plenty of scoring action.

At first glance, many would place their bets on Buffalo, especially considering their recent form. While Buffalo seems to be finding their rhythm, one can’t easily dismiss that unexpected Week 1 loss to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. It leaves fans and analysts alike wondering, could that loss potentially jeopardize their home-field advantage or even the division championship down the road?

However, focusing on this week’s game reveals an intriguing stat: Buffalo’s defense allows a mere 142 yards per game through the air. On paper, this sets up perfectly against a Miami team known for their aerial prowess. In saying that, both teams show vulnerabilities on the ground.

What’s the takeaway? Most fans might have been expecting a dazzling display of passes, touchdowns through the air, and a showcase of the teams’ star quarterbacks and receivers. Instead, this game might be decided by the running backs. Could we be witnessing a ground-and-pound contest reminiscent of the epic duels between Raheem Mostert and James Cook?

No matter the outcome, fans are in for a treat. Whether it’s an aerial spectacle or a ground game showdown, this is a game no one would want to miss. Although it’s only Week 4, the stakes for this matchup are high, and there’s already plenty on the line between these AFC East rivals.

