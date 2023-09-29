Swifties' Betting Guide Week 4: Travis Kelce's TD Props by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Thanks to Taylor Swift, football has garnered a new following. The pop sensation’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has elevated the game to international stardom. This Sunday night, the betting world is abuzz with props that tie into the pop culture frenzy.

Leading the charts, bettors are eying Kelce to shine the brightest on the field. Look for Kelce to go over 71.5 receiving yards at -114. But that’s not all; for those feeling a more comprehensive victory, a Chiefs’ win by 21.5 stands at +420.

Kelce, known for his flair in the endzone, is also on the radar for scoring specifics. A touchdown from the star tight end sits at a -150 price, but those hoping he’ll light up the scoreboard first are looking at enticing odds of +420.

Then, there’s the underdog bet. Can the Jets be held scoreless? The odds for this bold prediction are a whopping +3400.

But of all these enticing bets, the favorites seem to be Kelce for an anytime touchdown and the first touchdown. While many might argue that his performance gets an added push from having Taylor Swift in the stands, it’s essential to recognize the tight end’s sheer talent. After all, he’s been a crucial player for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs long before the popstar connection.

Last week, many regretted not tapping into the Taylor Swift is in the building angle. There was a palpable energy, with many believing that Mahomes would ensure Kelce left an impression with the global superstar watching. Whether this energy will be present again this week is uncertain, but Kelce’s skillset remains undeniable.

As Sunday Night Football approaches, one thing is clear: pop culture and football are intersecting in ways we’re not used to. So, gear up and place your bets, and let’s see if the “Taylor Swift Effect” continues to make waves on the gridiron.

