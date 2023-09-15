Texas Rangers Sweep Toronto, Tighten Grip on AL Wild Card by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In a series that might very well determine the American League wild-card race, the Texas Rangers made a resounding statement. Traveling to Toronto, the Rangers not only claimed a win but completed a sweep, winning all four games against the Toronto Blue Jays. This fantastic performance is part of the Rangers’ impressive six-game winning streak.

Thanks to this series and their recent performances, Texas has consolidated its position in the wild card race, firmly holding onto the second spot out of three.

The scenario is less rosy for the Blue Jays. With these losses, they’re now lagging a game and a half behind Seattle for the third and coveted final spot.

Many might say, “Wake up, Toronto! The playoffs are on the horizon.” This series was undeniably a letdown for them, an effort that could best be described as lackluster. Meanwhile, the Rangers are showcasing the kind of mettle and resilience championship teams are made of. Despite losing both their starting Cy Young award-winning pitchers earlier this season, they’re undeterred, consistently outslugging their opponents.

Coming into this season, the Blue Jays were perceived not as a dark horse but as a solid contender, especially given their chance to win the AL East. They had the makings of a contender with frontline starting pitching, a strong bullpen, and a lineup brimming with talent from one through nine. However, in these crucial moments, they’ve been found lacking.

Ideally, the Blue Jays would have hoped for at least a split in the series against the Rangers. That could have kept their playoff hopes brighter. But with the sweep, the outcome is more demoralizing than they would have imagined. If the playoffs were to start today, the Jays would be on shaky ground.

All eyes are now on how the Blue Jays will rebound from this setback. But for now, all accolades go to the Texas Rangers. Despite adversity, they’ve refused to fold. While there may be concerns about players like Nathan Eovaldi returning to form, the Rangers continue to shine. It’s a spirit that’s commendable, even if it’s tough for Toronto fans to digest.

