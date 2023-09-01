The NC State Pivot: A Symptom of College Football's Growing Pains by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

College football‘s landscape, riddled with backdoor deals and unpredictable swings, experienced another seismic shift, and at its epicenter was NC State. Recent reports shed light on the fact that this very team tipped the voting scales, a move that sent shockwaves through the ACC. The tables had turned; for a month, the vote count seemed static. Then, like a twist in a drama, NC State stepped in, flipped allegiances, and altered the trajectory of college football’s future. With its vote, Stanford, Cal, and SMU‘s move to the ACC would go through.

However, the overarching sentiment isn’t one of celebration. If anything, the move accentuates the commercialization of the sport. We’re now in an era where TV slots dictate moves, where the hunger for that elusive 10:30 p.m. broadcast window drives decisions. Every major conference seems to crave it â€“ The Big Ten’s got it; the SEC is on the prowl. But at what cost? Do fans genuinely yearn to settle in for an NC State vs. Stanford faceoff at 10:35 p.m. on a Saturday? Yes, betting has its allure, but stripping away the glamour and the glitz reveals a deeply flawed system.

Take the case of SMU, nestled in the heart of Dallas. The city, known for its vibrancy and love for the sport, doesn’t rally behind SMU like they do for the Longhorns. The pull of Texas is undeniable, as evidenced by the SEC‘s recent acquisition. But SMU’s inclusion in a significant conference? The consensus tilts towards skepticism. It’s not a slight against SMU but a reflection of the overarching reality.

The question that lingers is: where is the essence of college football? With money-driven decisions casting shadows over tradition and regional loyalty, many argue it’s high time to level the playing field. Instead of tiptoeing around Name, Image, and Likeness regulations, perhaps it’s time to pay the players directly. If college football’s heart is now in its purse strings, it’s only fitting to distribute the wealth to those on the frontlines, on the grassy battlegrounds every weekend.

