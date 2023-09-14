The Ultimate +2500 Same Game Parlay for TNF Vikings-Eagles by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

We laid down one of these gems for Monday Night Football and ended up hitting five of six legs, with Garrett Wilson falling short of 50+ yards, but we all know that would have hit if Aaron Rodgers hadn’t gone down. That one stung a bit, so we’re looking to bounce back with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, with our Same Game Parlay valued at +2500.

Let’s ride.

Leg 1: Eagles Moneyline

I don’t have any stats to give you other than the assertion from my gut that the Philadelphia Eagles will win this game, the best stat you’ll find. The Eagles are home, under the lights, and got the rust out of the way Sunday against the New England Patriots as their two new signal callers had to figure out how to do their jobs. This Eagles team is loaded, and it’s hard to come out of Week 1 impressed with anything the Vikings have besides Justin Jefferson. With Darius Slay on the backend, Jefferson can’t win this game alone.

Leg 2 & 3: Jalen Hurts Anytime TD, 25+ Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts has found the endzone with his legs twelve times over his last eleven games. Last year, when the Eagles and Vikings faced off in Week 2, Hurts notched two rushing touchdowns and 57 yards. Brian Flores loves to be aggressive and will send a ton of blitzes Hurts’s way, resulting in a ton of rushing yards for him, so we’ll bank on one of those being into the endzone.

Leg 4: Dallas Goedert 40+ Receiving Yards

For those who saw the Eagles’ box score last week, this play may sound crazy, but hear me out. Dallas Goedert didn’t log a single reception last week, but we saw this exact scenario play out with the Eagles last year. In the 2022 season opener, DeVonta Smith didn’t log a single catch. All week a year ago, Hurts, and the Eagles coaches were asked about this, and the next game, Smith was a focal point of the game plan where he went off for seven catches for 80 yards. The Eagles will want to quiet the noise again and feed Goedert early and often from kickoff.

Leg 5: Justin Jefferson UNDER 94.5 Receiving Yards

Look for this number to continue to rise as the Eagles have ruled out All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry due to a concussion, but let it rise. With Josh Jobe expected to start opposite Darius Slay, one of the best cornerbacks in this league, we can expect Sean Desai to do everything in his power to have Slay shadow Justin Jefferson. Last season, when these two teams squared off, Slay held Jefferson to just a single catch for five yards off of five targets and managed two interceptions to top it off. Expecting a repeat performance is generous, but it should be good enough for this under to hit.

Leg 6: TJ Hockenson OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards

While we’re fading Jefferson, we’re all over TJ Hockenson here. The Eagles have a lot of strengths defensively, mainly up front and on the outside, but they are very vulnerable up the middle of the field. Last week, Hunter Henry managed to notch 56 yards, and Mike Gesicki put up 36 for good measure. The Eagles’ top linebacker, Nakobe Dean, will be sidelined, exposing the middle of the field more. If Hockenson doesn’t have 50+ yards, something is seriously wrong with the Vikings’ game plan.

Leg 7: Alexander Mattison UNDER 47.5 Receiving Yards

Putting another Vikings player prop in our parlay isn’t the smartest thing to do, but the books show too much love for Alexander Mattison. Last week, Mattison could only put up 34 yards on 11 carries against a decent Buccaneers’ rush defense. Now, he faces an Eagles rush defense that’s even more loaded, which held Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to just 54 yards over 19 carries. The Vikings should be playing from behind most of the game, limiting Mattison’s opportunities against a better defense. For an added boost, starting center Garrett Bradbury will be sidelined, paving the way for Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to feast.

