These Players Look Most Likely To Benefit From NFL Week 1 Injuries These should be the next men up by Claudia Bellofatto 2 Hours Ago

The NFL kicks off this week and bookmakers have been busy adjusting lines. As always, injuries have come into play even before the first snap.

The latest headlines surround Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday. Following reports of Kelce’s uncertain Week 1 status, money quickly came in on the under and the Detroit Lions, moving both the side and total.

Kelce is one of many players who will be listed as “uncertain’ or “day-to-day” which makes betting more challenging ahead of kickoff. In this situation, I always say you have to go with what you do know. The player in question is dealing with some type of injury that will likely restrict his production in the game, regardless of whether it’s limited or no snaps at all. So, instead of trying to predict what his role will look like — consider the props of his healthy teammates, who will see an increase in production as a result.

Injury: TE Travis Kelce (knee), Kansas City Chiefs

Consider: RB Isiah Pacheco

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 4:44pm

Detroit Lions DET +181 0 Kansas City Chiefs KC 0 -219

If Kelce even plays, he’d probably be on a snap count, meaning Pacheco, a second-year running back should be used early and often in Week 1. Pacheco exploded in the second half of last season, finishing with 58 or more yards in eight of the last nine games. He averaged 14 carries a game in that stretch, which is likely the load he should see in this game. He could see even more if the game script goes according to plan and the Chiefs play from ahead. The matchup works well, too, with Detroit allowing the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards per game last season.

Injury: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), Broncos

Consider: WR Courtland Sutton

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 4:50pm

Las Vegas Raiders LV +161 0 Denver Broncos DEN 0 -190

The Denver Broncos are four-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Already, the market is buying into the Sean Payton hype. As I have said many times before, there’s no way Russell Wilson can play any worse than he did in 2022. As such, it’s likely his weapons will benefit from better quarterback play. However, Jeudy’s status for Week 1 remains in doubt, and with him likely out for the season opener, teammate Courtland Sutton should see an increase in targets and production. The fifth-year Bronco was second to Jeudy in catches and yards last season but actually led the team in targets. The Raiders can cover this game with their offensive talent, so I do expect a fair amount of back and forth. That being said, Wilson will have to look to Sutton often in order to keep up with the production of Davante Adams on the other side. Vegas allowed the fourth-most passing yards last season and the secondary is expected to be among the worst this season as well … which bodes well for Sutton in the Week 1 matchup.

Injury: WR Terry McLaurin (toe), Washington Commanders

Consider: RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 3:55pm

Arizona Cardinals ARI +250 0 Washington Commanders WAS 0 -309

The latest news surrounding McLaurin’s turf toe is that he’s progressing but is considered day-to-day and uncertain for Week 1. In the passing game, this means more production for Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Because there should be decent target share between the two, I think you can find a better edge in the run game with running back Brian Robinson Jr. instead. Robinson showed a lot of promise in his rookie campaign as an impressive comeback story after being shot in the leg just weeks prior to the season’s start. He led the team in yards with close to 800 on 205 carries, a significant lead over Antonio Gibson, who played three more games than Robinson Jr.

Sam Howell will still be working out the kinks in the offense, especially having to navigate without his No. 1 receiver. In a likely low-scoring game against the Cardinals, don’t be surprised if the Commanders lean on their defense and bleed the clock out with their run game.

Other notable players listed on the IL or questionable for NFL Week 1:

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (calf)

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (hamstring)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (ankle)