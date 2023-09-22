Tiering NFL’s 0-2 Teams From Unlucky To Downright Ugly The Cardinals are better than we thought they'd be by Claudia Bellofatto 3 Hours Ago

The NFL is home to plenty of 2-0 teams, the majority of which are getting all the attention. It’s the 0-2 teams, however, that actually might end up making you money.

In the last five years, less than 8% of teams that started 0-2 went on to make the playoffs. There are few teams that we’ve listed that have the talent to make it to the postseason — and now is the time to buy the dip.

We separated the teams into a few tiers based on our confidence in them and how we would bet them going forward.

Tier 1: Confident They Can Turn it Around

Los Angeles Chargers: To Make Playoffs +165 at BetMGM

A two-point loss to the Dolphins and a field-goal loss to the Titans isn’t enough to panic. The Chargers will be fine, as long as their defense can clean it up. This is a great price on a very talented roster led by one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals: To Make Playoffs -106 at FanDuel

Joe Burrow’s squad is 0-2 for the second straight season. The former LSU signal-caller has a bottom-five completion percentage and is just outside the bottom 10 in QBR. However, he is not 100% healthy. Buy the dip if you have faith they bounce back as they did last season. Their odds have also lengthened to win the AFC North. You can find them at +390 to win the division at FanDuel.

Tier 2: Trust Issues

New England Patriots: To Make Playoffs +390 at FanDuel

Never count out a Bill Belichick team. They came close to (and probably should have) beaten the Eagles in Week 1 and they had a 14-point fourth quarter in Week 2 against the Dolphins. They have the resilience to keep games close. Consider the over on their adjusted win total — Over 6.5 wins.

Denver Broncos: To Make Playoffs +450 at DraftKings

Russell Wilson put up over 300 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. If he can continue that type of production, the Broncos can get some momentum going. Still, we need to see it before we believe it — and their schedule is not pretty. I’d take the Under 6.5 wins at FanDuel.

Minnesota Vikings: To Make Playoffs +260 at DraftKings

The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games last season. Already this season, their two losses were by one score. This team has an affinity for bringing games down to the wire — so while they will always be competitive with Justin Jefferson on the roster — they’re a built-in-sweat type of team we don’t want much part of. Target week-to-week player props for this high-flying offense.

Tier 3: Maybe Next Year?

Carolina Panthers: To Make Playoffs +700 at Caesars Sportsbook

Most rookie quarterbacks look like rookie quarterbacks in their first season — even the No. 1 overall pick. Bryce Young may need more time than we thought before he makes an impact in the NFL.

Houston Texans: To Make Playoffs +1100 at DraftKings

C.J. Stroud has made strides already in just two weeks. The ceiling could be very high with him. It’s the rest of the team we have concerns about.

Chicago Bears: To Make Playoffs +750 at BetMGM

Justin Fields is great with his legs. Unfortunately, his job is to also make plays with his arm. From what we’ve seen, he’s even worse in the pocket than he was last season.

Tier 4: Wait … What?

Arizona Cardinals: To Make Playoffs +3000 at DraftKings

The Cardinals were expected to be the worst team in the NFL and so far they are playing like a team looking to prove those expectations wrong. They led Washington in the first half of Week 1 and kept the Giants scoreless through the first half of Week 2 while putting up 20 points themselves. Their defense has racked up the third-most sacks, with nine. Still, books aren’t buying into the hype. You’re likely to get over a touchdown with them in several more games this season. Take advantage of that with week-to-week spreads.