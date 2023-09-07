TNF Detroit Lions @ KC Chiefs Betting Trends: Most Bet Props by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL betting world is abuzz with prop bets as the Detroit Lions gear up to face the formidable Kansas City Chiefs. These proposition bets, or ‘props,’ offer bettors a chance to wager on specific events or statistical feats that might occur during the game. Here are the most bet props at BetMGM for this showdown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Travis Kelce’s Touchdown Tally

Tight end Travis Kelce, one of the Chiefs’ prime offensive weapons, is drawing much attention. The odds for him to score the game’s first touchdown are at +650. If you’re looking for a safer bet, there’s also the option to wager on Kelce finding the end zone at any point during the game with odds of -125. With Kelce questionable, make sure you check his status closer to kickoff.

Chiefs’ Margin of Victory

How dominant can the Chiefs be? One popular prop suggests that bettors believe the Chiefs could win by a margin of 7-12 points. The odds for this particular victory range are +425.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Jahmyr Gibbs in the Receiving Game

For the Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs isn’t just a threat on the ground. There’s considerable interest in his receiving capabilities. The over/under for Gibbs’ receiving yards is 31.5 yards, with odds at -115. Given the Lions’ tendency to utilize their running backs in the passing game, this is a bet to watch closely.

Patrick Mahomes’ Aerial Assault

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar signal-caller, is always a focal point for prop bets. The odds for him to throw more than 2.5 touchdowns in the game are set at +130. Considering his track record, betting on Mahomes’ arm is never a bad idea.

Final Thoughts

This matchup between the Lions and the Chiefs promises to be an exciting affair. With a slew of attractive prop bets on the table, fans and bettors alike will have plenty of additional action to follow beyond the game’s primary outcome. Whether you’re backing the Lions’ underdog spirit or the Chiefs’ high-octane offense, these prop bets add another layer of intrigue to what’s sure to be a thrilling game. Happy betting, and enjoy the show!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.