TNF Lions @ Chiefs Betting Trends: Detroit Picking Up Steam on Moneyline

As the NFL season kicks off, there’s a significant matchup to keep an eye on as the Detroit Lions head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2023 season. The betting lines have shown some interesting movement leading up to this game.

Spread Movement

The Lions opened as +7 underdogs, giving them a touchdown cushion. As of now, the spread has shifted to +4.5, indicating that bettors believe the game will be closer than initially anticipated. The questionable status of Chiefs tight end and top pass catcher Travis Kelce certainly is a factor.

Ticket and Handle Distribution on Spread

The betting split has been telling. The Chiefs are getting 61% of the bets but only 55% of the handle. Conversely, despite being underdogs, the Lions have attracted 39% of the bets but a more substantial 45% of the handle. This disparity suggests that while more individual bets are placed on the Chiefs, the larger wagers favor the Lions.

Moneyline Movements

The moneyline has seen some significant movement. The Lions began at +240, which has since tightened to +180. This move signifies increased confidence in the Lions pulling off the upset. The betting public seems to agree, with the Lions grabbing a whopping 75% of the bets and 61% of the handle.

On the other hand, the Chiefs opened at -300 and have moved to -225. Despite being the favorites, they’re only receiving 25% of the bets and a 39% handle.

Inference

The betting public seems quite bullish on the Lions’ chances despite being the underdogs. The handle, which typically represents more substantial wagers, favors Detroit both on the spread and the moneyline.

Keep an eye on these trends as we get closer to kickoff. The disparity between ticket percentages and handle percentages can often reveal where the more informed money is going. If you’re looking to place a wager, keeping track of these shifting lines and percentages is crucial. As always, bet responsibly and enjoy the game!

