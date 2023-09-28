TNF Lions vs. Packers Most Bet Props: Sam LaPorta on the Radar by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the upcoming Thursday Night Football clash between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, all eyes are on the player props and how the betting landscape is shaping up. With the NFL season in full swing, punters are keen to find those potential profit pockets, and recent data from BetMGM Sportsbook suggests that certain players are garnering a significant share of the bets.

Sam LaPorta to Score 1st Touchdown (+1500)

Sam LaPorta has caught the attention of many with odds of +1500 to score the game’s first touchdown. It’s a risky proposition for some, but those willing to take the chance could find themselves reaping significant rewards if LaPorta finds the end zone before anyone else. The Lions tight end caught his first touchdown pass of the year Sunday against the Falcons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown to Score Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the wide receiver for the Lions, is another strong contender with odds of +115 to score an anytime touchdown. With his speed and agility, many believe he might be the right pick to break through the Packers’ defense. St. Brown has seen a two-game touchdown draught after taking it to the house in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

Luke Musgrave Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

99% of Money on Over

For those eyeing the receiving yards, Luke Musgrave is a noteworthy pick. The odds are set at -115 for Musgrave to have over 37.5 receiving yards. It will be interesting to see if he can eclipse that mark, especially with the Packers’ secondary on alert. The Packers tight end has gone over this number twice this season.

Sam LaPorta Over 43.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

99% of Money on Over

A striking 99% of the betting money has favored Sam LaPorta to surpass 43.5 receiving yards, with the odds at -115. The overwhelming support from the betting community suggests significant confidence in LaPorta’s potential to stand out in the upcoming game. LaPorta has exceeded this number in two straight games after just missing it with 39 yards in Week 1.

Romeo Doubs Over 3.5 Receptions (+120)

99% of Money on Over

Similarly, Romeo Doubs is also drawing attention, with the same 99% betting on him to exceed 3.5 receptions at odds of +120. This dominant trend indicates that the public has high expectations for Doubs to make a notable impact on the field. Green Bay’s wideout has hit four or more catches in two of three games this season and is coming off a season-high 12 targets last week against the Saints.

As the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers gear up for their face-off, the anticipation is palpable. With players like LaPorta, St. Brown, Musgrave, and Doubs under the spotlight, it will be intriguing to see if they can live up to the betting hype. Fans and punters alike will be watching closely, waiting to see if their bets pay off and their team emerges victorious.

