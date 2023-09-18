Top 5 Wins of the College Football Weekend by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Few sports offer the kind of weekly drama that college football does. With only 12 regular season matchups for each school, every game has significant importance, and much can change with just one result. One loss can devastate a team’s bowl chances, and one win can change the narrative surrounding a head coach.

Which teams got the most significant wins this past weekend?

Let’s rank the top five.

1. Florida Tops Tennessee

The Florida Gators have dominated Tennessee in “The Swamp” for the past few decades and continued on Saturday as they waxed the Volunteers 29-16 to move both teams to 2-1. It was a win desperately needed for head coach Billy Napier and showed the limitations of the Tennessee offense with Joe Milton at quarterback. Florida is far from exceptional but executed the gameplan expertly, physically controlling the lines of scrimmage. The SEC East behind Georgia is a complete mess. Despite a demanding schedule, there is a chance that Florida could be Georgia’s most challenging test for the rest of the regular season (which is an indictment of UGA’s schedule).

2. Washington Eviscerates the Spartans

The Washington Huskies were expected to win on Saturday in Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is amid an ugly scandal with former head coach Mel Tucker. Plus, they are one of the weaker teams in the Big Ten. Ranking Washington at No. 2 is not because it was a “big win” but more because of the performance of the Huskies and what it could mean moving forward. Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate after throwing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. He had 473 yards with four scores as the away team put it on cruise control after leading 35-0 at the half. Washington outgained MSU 536 to 208 and was about as impressive as you can be in a game. UW is a real threat to make the College Football Playoff.

3. Missouri Kicks Kansas State

The Missouri Tigers beat No. 15 Kansas State in Columbia as Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to win 30-27. This was a big win for Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, and it probably takes him off the list of coaches “on the hot seat” (a theme for this week). Brady Cook was 23 of 35 for 356 yards, and Luther Burden III showed his star quality with 114 yards and two touchdown catches. This was a fun, back-and-forth game. The Missouri Tigers are 3-0 and will rank in the Top 25.

4. West Virginia Wins Backyard Brawl

In a week bereft of Top 25 matchups, we lean on games with significant importance to the programs involved. The Backyard Brawl rivalry between Pittsburgh and West Virginia qualifies. West Virginia won in Morgantown 17-6 behind a solid defensive performance. After starting the season on a red-hot seat, Neal Brown looks relatively safe after three weeks. The Mountaineers played well against Penn State and have won two straight, including this big rivalry win over Pittsburgh. On the other hand, the Panthers lack answers on offense, and quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been bad thus far. Offense was challenging to find in this game as both teams gained only 211 yards and combined for four turnovers. West Virginia made fewer mistakes and came out on top.

5. BYU Roasts the Hogs

The BYU Cougars are 3-0 after knocking off the Arkansas Razorbacks 38-31 in Fayetteville. There were significant question marks about how BYU would adjust to a move to the Big 12 and how Kedon Slovis would perform at quarterback. Those questions have yet to be answered, and the Cougars offense was abject for much of this weird game, but despite being outgained 424 to 281, BYU prevailed on the road against an SEC squad. The Cougars now begin Big 12 play with a matchup at Kansas.

Honorable Mention

In a weekend that saw several top ten teams look pretty shaky, Penn State bludgeoned Illinois on the road, winning 30-13 in Champaign.

LSU is still trying to shake off the stink of their fourth quarter against Florida State, hammered Mississippi State 41-14 in Starkville. Jayden Daniels was spectacular, and the Tigers looked like the team their fans expected to see this season.

was spectacular, and the Tigers looked like the team their fans expected to see this season. Colorado survived two overtimes and beat in-state foe Colorado State, 43-35. That win moves them to 3-0 as they enter PAC-12 play with a clash against Oregon.

North Carolina is quietly 3-0 after beating Minnesota comfortably. The Tar Heels have beaten a pair of “Power Five” opponents outside of ACC play.

Kudos to Ohio and Miami (OH) for beating Power Five opponents. The Ohio Bobcats knocked off Iowa State 10-7 (remember when Matt Campbell was “The Next Big Thing” in coaching?), and Miami (OH) shocked Cincinnati in overtime. MACtion!

was “The Next Big Thing” in coaching?), and Miami (OH) shocked Cincinnati in overtime. MACtion! South Alabama embarrassed Oklahoma State, 33-7, in Boone Pickens Stadium. It was not a shock to see the Jaguars win, but that is a stunning scoreline.

