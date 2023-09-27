Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Ahead of Week 4 by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and it’s time to hit the waiver wire hard ahead of Week 4 to gain a leg up on the competition. To prepare you for the pending waivers this week, we discuss four players from each fantasy skill position that you must pick up in all your leagues.

QB: C.J. Stroud – HOU (11.3% rostered on ESPN)

Stroud put up an unbelievable rookie performance in Week 3 in the Texans’ upset victory over the Jaguars, completing 67 percent of his passes for 280 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He is on pace for a historic rookie season and has some underrated pieces surrounding him at the skill positions. While plenty of solid quarterback options are available in non-superflex leagues almost every week, Stroud’s constant upside makes him the QB pickup of the week.

RB: De’Von Achane – MIA (16.5% rostered)

Achane burst onto the scene on Sunday, contributing four touchdowns and 207 scrimmage yards in the throttling of the Denver Broncos. Plenty of excitement surrounded his potential within the Dolphin’s explosive offense. It feels like it’s your last chance to scoop him up in your leagues, as he’s likely only going to see more and more touches as we get further into the season.

WR: Tank Dell – HOU (23.5% rostered)

Tank was the primary beneficiary of Stroud’s big-time performance, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Reporters throughout training camp noted the building chemistry between the two, and it has poured over into the regular season, with Dell hauling in a touchdown catch in each of their past two games. He’s got big-play ability with his speed and quickness and is beginning to emerge as one of the team’s top options alongside Nico Collins.

TE: Luke Musgrave – GB (13.3% rostered)

Musgrave may be a situational start this week against a Lions defense that has allowed the most points to tight ends in the league through the first three weeks. He’s also seeing many snaps for a rookie, logging 88 and 86 percent of the snaps over the past two weeks. With that much time on the field and a favorable matchup, he’s well worth a pickup for anyone streaming the position.

