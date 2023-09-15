Tua Tagovailoa Sees Huge NFL MVP Odds Change Heading Into Patriots Game The Tagovailoa hype train is in full force by Greg Dudek 2 Hours Ago

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his Week 1 performance.

All Tagovailoa did in the season opener was lead the Dolphins to a 36-34 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers by completing 28-of-45 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa’s impressive showing orchestrating Miami’s high-powered offense brought him plenty of acclaim from media pundits, and even a boost to his “Madden NFL 24” rating.

Tagovailoa saw his NFL MVP odds shift dramatically, too. The left-handed signal-caller opened with +1500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the league’s top individual honor and those odds jumped to +2200 prior to Week 1.

But after slicing up the Chargers, Tagovailoa is now seen as an MVP co-favorite alongside Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they both have +700 odds.

Tagovailoa has a chance to jump into a very early front-runner position Sunday with the Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots. He is 4-0 in his career against the Patriots, posting an 88.7 passer rating. Another strong performance and beating Bill Belichick again could just catapult Tagovailoa over Mahomes, even though the two aren’t in the same class of quarterback.

Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s likely that Tagovailoa hangs around in the MVP conversation for weeks to come as he plays in Mike McDaniel’s favorable offensive system and has plenty of weapons surrounding him.

And if Tagovailoa can stay healthy for a full season — a big question mark given his concussion history — and can keep on ascending, he may just walk away with some hardware by the end of the campaign.