Unbeaten Streaks in the NFL: A Closer Look at the Contenders by SportsGrid

As the NFL season unfolds, the unbeaten streaks of teams across the country are drawing keen attention. Among those showing strong potential, two teams are currently leading the pack: Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, both priced at +320 to remain the last undefeated team of the season. But who will manage to keep their record spotless for the longest time?

Philadelphia & San Francisco: The Front Runners

It’s no surprise that both these teams have caught everyone’s eye. The Eagles have been consistent, showing the kind of potential that suggests they might even outlast the current odds set for them. Their solid team dynamics make them an attractive bet for many, even at odds better than +320. On the other hand, the 49ers have not been far behind, showcasing their own brand of football that has fans and critics optimistic about their season prospects.

However, even with these two teams looking strong, the unpredictable nature of the NFL means that any given Sunday can throw up surprises. Injuries can play a massive role in a team’s journey throughout the season.

Dallas Cowboys: The Dark Horse

Close behind the front runners are the Dallas Cowboys, with odds of +430. Their dominance so far suggests they are not just playing to keep an unbeaten streak but eyeing the Super Bowl. Their impeccable form makes them a force to reckon with.

The AFC Contenders

From the AFC, both the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins have impressive odds of +600 and +800, respectively. Their strong start to the season can’t be ignored, and both teams have the potential to maintain their winning momentum.

NFC South: A Division of Powerhouses?

The NFC South is presenting some surprising statistics, with the New Orleans Saints at +1000, Atlanta Falcons at +1200, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +1400. This division is proving to be one of the toughest, with teams making a significant mark early in the season.

The surprise package from the NFC East, the Washington Commanders, rounds up the list at +2700. Their inclusion proves that the NFL is as unpredictable as ever.

