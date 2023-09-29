Warren Sharp has a Play for the Ravens-Browns Game by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The expectations for the Baltimore Ravens coming into the NFL season were set high. With a new offensive coordinator on board, many anticipated a shift towards 11 personnel, deeper throws, and an overall enhanced passing attack â€“ an evolution from what we’d seen under Greg Roman.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

However, last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts painted a different picture. The Ravens struggled, particularly after losing key players like Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. With increased pressure on Lamar Jackson, passes were frequently short, forcing the team to resort to heavier personnel sets to ensure better protection for their star quarterback. This tactical adjustment made the offense reminiscent of prior seasons under Greg Roman, quite contrary to the creative, air-it-out approach we’d been promised for this season.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

But as we look towards the upcoming clash against the Cleveland Browns, there’s another element bettors should consider â€“ the referee. This particular referee has shown a distinctive pattern throughout his career, with 65% of divisional games being called under the total. With this in mind, coupled with the Ravens’ recent offensive challenges, we could be in for a close, competitive, and potentially lower-scoring game, especially in the initial stages.

Betting Insight: Given the context, leaning towards the under in the first half seems like a prudent choice for those looking to place wagers on this game.

Both teams have showcased their strengths and vulnerabilities in previous matches, and this face-off promises to be a tactical and strategic showdown.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.