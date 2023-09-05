Week 1 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The college football season is in full swing, and many Heisman trophy candidates are in the mix. Who has the best odds to capture the 2023 Heisman?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid. 1. Caleb Williams +450 After taking home the Heisman trophy last season, USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams will look to repeat in 2023. You can see why Williams is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman at +450 after throwing for 597 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two games of the year.

2. Michael Penix Jr. +850

The buzz around Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has continued to grow. The Senior put on a clinic in their Week 1 victory over Boise State, throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns. As a result, the lefty passer has the second-shortest odds to win the Heisman at +850.

3. Jordan Travis +950

In a major Week 1 statement, Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis led them to a 45-24 victory over the LSU Tigers. Travis tallied 342 yards through the air and four touchdowns in the win. With a big win under his belt, Travis now boasts +950 odds to capture the Heisman.

4. J.J. McCarthy +1600

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy continued to look the part of a Heisman hopeful in their big win over the East Carolina Pirates. McCarthy threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and sits alone with the fourth-shortest odds at +1600.

5. (Tie) Drew Allar +2000

There’s a lot of promising buzz surrounding first-year Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar. He was very impressive in their opening-week win over West Virginia, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Allar is right in the mix for the Heisman and boasts +2000 odds.

5. (Tie) Bo Nix +2000

In his second season with the Oregon Ducks, quarterback Bo Nix got off to a strong start and helped his program humiliate the Portland State Vikings 81-7. Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the win and holds +2000 Heisman odds.

5. (Tie) Quinn Ewers +2000

In Week 1 action, quarterback Quinn Ewers helped lead the Texas Longhorns to a convincing 37-10 victory over Rice. Ewers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorns are relevant again, and Ewers is a big reason, holding +2000 odds to win the Heisman.

5. (Tie) Sam Hartman +2000

After transferring to Notre Dame in the offseason, Sam Hartman is already showcasing his abilities through two games. Hartman has thrown for 445 yards and six touchdowns, leading him to boast +2000 odds in the Heisman race.

9. Drake Maye +2500

The hype is real for Drake Maye to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s hard to say if he’ll challenge Caleb Williams for that feat, but a Heisman wouldn’t hurt. Maye owns +2500 odds after opening with 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

10. Joe Milton +3000

There’s no questioning the elite throwing arm that Tennesse Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton has. In their opening-week win over Virginia, Milton threw for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Milton holds +3000 odds to win the Heisman.

Heisman Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1 Caleb Williams USC Trojans 450 2 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies 850 3 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles 950 4 J.J. McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 1600 5. (Tie) Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions 2000 5. (Tie) Bo Nix Oregon Ducks 2000 5. (Tie) Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns 2000 5. (Tie) Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2000 9 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels 2500 10 Joe Milton Tennessee Volunteers 3000

