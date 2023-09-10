Week 1 Fantasy Focus: QBs to Watch in the Chargers-Dolphins

Setting the Fantasy Stage: Miami Dolpins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

With a high-scoring prediction for the Chargers-Dolphins game, it’s no surprise that fantasy managers are all ears. With an expected total of over 50 points, this matchup is touted as the fantasy “chalk of the day.”

Being Right Over Being Different

The mantra for successful fantasy plays is often to be different, but sometimes, going with the obvious choice can yield better results. With this game expected to have an offensive outburst, the real strategy lies in cleverly choosing the players that will bring in those fantasy points.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Surprising Value Pick

While many eyes are set on Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa offers a captivating pivot at the QB spot. Priced at $7,700 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DK, he brings a promising ROI. With Tyreek Hill fit and Jaylen Waddle ready to make an impact, Tua seems primed for a big game. Especially considering the Dolphins’ lean RB room, the passing game could be the highlight.

Justin Herbert: The Popular Choice with Multiple Pairings

Herbert priced higher at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings, remains the favorite for many. For a unique edge, fantasy managers could pair him with Mike Williams, hoping for a full-game performance, or go the route of pairing with Gerald Everett or Austin Ekeler.

Making the Right Choices: Dolphins vs. Chargers

For those leaning toward the Dolphins, the choices are clearer with the limited yet efficient combinations of Tua with Tyreek or Tua with Jaylen. On the other hand, the Chargers present a plethora of options, from a surprising day for Josh Palmer to Mike Williams’ standout performance or Keenan Allen’s catch fest.

Conclusion: Choosing the Winning Lineup

Fantasy football is all about making informed decisions and sometimes taking that calculated risk. The Chargers-Dolphins game surely offers plenty of opportunities for big fantasy points. While both Tua and Herbert may be the popular picks, ensuring you combine them with the right players could make all the difference.

