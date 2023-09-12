Week 2 CFB National Championship Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The college football regular season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Can Georgia win three in a row?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Georgia Bulldogs +230 (Last week: +220)

Despite outscoring their opposition 93-10 in their first two games, the Georgia Bulldogs haven’t received much attention. Their lackluster early schedule plays a role in that and is likely a reason they’ve seen their national title odds drop from +220 to +230 over the last week.

2. Michigan Wolverines +460 (Last week: +850)

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back years and also were included in the College Football Playoff. They have yet to breakout offensively but are still playing well on both sides of the football. The Wolverines’ national title odds have continued rising from +850 to +460.

3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles +1000 (Last week: +2500)

The Florida State Seminoles passed their Week 1 test against the LSU Tigers with flying colors and are now widely viewed as a legitimate threat to win the national championship. The Seminoles have seen their odds rise all the way from +2500 to +1000.

3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns +1000 (Last week: +2500)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has stolen the show for the Texas Longhorns and helped lead them to an upset victory on the road in Tuscaloosa. The Longhorns’ odds of winning the national title have skyrocketed from +2500 to +1000 over the last week.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes +1100 (Last week: +700)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded at skill positions entering 2023, highlighted by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Kyle McCord hasn’t managed to stand out yet at quarterback, but it’s still early. The Buckeyes have seen their odds fall from +700 to +1100.

6. USC Trojans +1600 (Last week: +2000)

The USC Trojans have had no issues scoring points through three games, and Heisman repeat hopeful Caleb Williams has continued to elevate his game. Over the last week, the Trojans have seen their national title odds rise from +2000 to +1600.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions +1700 (Last week: +2000)

Through two games, the Penn State Nittany Lions have held firm as a top-ten-ranked team in the country. Drew Allar has looked the part of a future star quarterback, leading to the Nittany Lions odds of winning the national championship getting bet down from +2000 to +1700.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish +2200 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Sam Hartman has helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back to being a real contender for the national championship. The Fighting Irish are 3-0 on the campaign and make their first appearance in the top ten at +2200.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide +3300 (Last week: +600)

The Alabama Crimson Tide were seven-point home favorites against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. Nick Saban and company suffered a loss on Saturday and saw their odds plummet as a result, dropping from +600 to +3300.

10. Washington Huskies +4000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Washington Huskies have one of the top offenses in the nation, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman threat. The Huskies find themselves inside the top ten at +4000 to win the national championship.

College Football National Title Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Team Odds 1 Georgia Bulldogs 230 2 Michigan Wolverines 460 3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles 1000 3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns 1000 5 Ohio State Buckeyes 1100 6 USC Trojans 1600 7 Penn State Nittany Lions 1700 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2200 9 Alabama Crimson Tide 3300 10 Washington Huskies 4000

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.