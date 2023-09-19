Week 3 CFB National Championship Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The college football regular season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Can the Dawgs win three in a row?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Georgia Bulldogs +200 (Last week: +230)

The Georgia Bulldogs were caught sleepwalking through the first half against South Carolina over the weekend, but they still managed to look the part of a contender in the second half. The Bulldogs deserve the benefit of the doubt, and they’ve once again seen their national championship odds bet down from +230 to +200.

2. Michigan Wolverines +400 (Last week: +460)

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back years and were also included in the College Football Playoff. We’re still waiting for the Wolverines offense to really click, but they’ve still seen their national champion odds rise over the last week from +460 to +400.

3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles +1000 (Last week: +1000)

The Florida State Seminoles survived a scare against Boston College in Week 3 but are still listed as a top-four team in the country. The Seminoles have maintained their +1000 odds of winning the national title over the last week.

3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns +1000 (Last week: +1000)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has stolen the show for the Texas Longhorns and is a big reason they’re a serious national title threat. That said, Texas hasn’t seen their odds of winning the national championship move over the last week, where they continue standing at +1000.

3. (Tie) Ohio State Buckeyes +1000 (Last week: +1100)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded at skill positions entering 2023, highlighted by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State figured things out offensively in Week 3, but an upcoming Saturday night showdown against Notre Dame will be critical. The Buckeyes have seen their national championship odds rise slightly over the last week from +1100 to +1000.

6. USC Trojans +1400 (Last week: +1600)

The USC Trojans have had no issues scoring points through three games, and Heisman-repeat hopeful Caleb Williams will be fresh when they return to the field after their bye week. USC’s national title odds have been bet down over the last week from +1600 to +1400.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish +1500 (Last week: +2200)

Sam Hartman has helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back to being a real contender for the national championship. The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the campaign, and a looming matchup against Ohio State this weekend under the lights will tell us a lot about this group. Notre Dame has seen their national championship odds rise from +2200 to +1500.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions +1600 (Last week: +1700)

Through three games, the Penn State Nittany Lions have held firm as a top-ten-ranked team in the country. An upcoming night home game against Iowa will be a test, but the Nittany Lions have seen their national title odds rise over the last week from +1700 to +1600.

9. (Tie) Washington Huskies +2500 (Last week: +4000)

The Washington Huskies have one of the top offenses in the nation, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman threat. The Huskies have blown out all three of their opponents and have seen their national championship odds rise from +4000 to +2500.

9. (Tie) Oregon Ducks +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Their opponents might not blow anyone out of the water, but the Oregon Ducks are off to a strong start in 2023 and have posted a 3-0 record. The Ducks have risen into the top ten odds of winning the national championship at +2500.

College Football National Title Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Team Odds 1 Georgia Bulldogs 200 2 Michigan Wolverines 400 3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles 1000 3. (Tie) Ohio State Buckeyes 1000 3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns 1000 6 USC Trojans 1400 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1500 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 1600 9. (Tie) Washington Huskies 2500 9. (Tie) Oregon Ducks 2500

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.