Week 4 CFB National Championship Odds Power Rankings

The college football regular season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Can the Dawgs win three in a row?

1. Georgia Bulldogs +200 (Last week: +200)

The Georgia Bulldogs found their offense on Saturday when they pummelled UAB. There’s still room to grow for this group, and they’ve yet to reach their ceiling. The Bulldogs have continued to be the odds-on favorite to win the national title and remain with +200 odds.

2. Michigan Wolverines +600 (Last week: +400)

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back years and were also included in the College Football Playoff. It was a slow start for the Wolverines against Rutgers, but they ultimately pulled through. Still, Michigan saw their national championship odds drop from +400 to +600 over the last week.

3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles +800 (Last week: +1000)

The Florida State Seminoles picked up a big road victory in Death Valley over the weekend and knocked off the Clemson Tigers in overtime. With another impressive win added to their resume, the Seminoles saw their national title odds bet down from +1000 to +800.

3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns +800 (Last week: +1000)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has stolen the show for the Texas Longhorns and is a big reason they’re a serious national title threat. The Longhorns handled their business against Baylor over the weekend and saw their national title odds rise from +1000 to +800.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes +850 (Last week: +1000)

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a massive come-from-behind win on Saturday night under the nights in South Bend. The Buckeyes outlast Notre Dame 17-14, leading to their national championship odds getting bet down from +1000 to +850.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions +1200 (Last week: +1600)

Through four games, the Penn State Nittany Lions have held firm as a top-ten-ranked team in the country. The Nittany Lions took down the Iowa Hawkeyes 31-0 and, with that statement win, saw their national title odds rise from +1600 to +1200.

7. USC Trojans +1600 (Last week: +1400)

The USC Trojans have had no issues scoring points through three games, and Heisman-repeat hopeful Caleb Williams is a big reason for that. Still, the Trojans struggled at times against Arizona State over the weekend and saw their national championship odds drop from +1400 to +1600.

8. Washington Huskies +1800 (Last week: +2500)

The Washington Huskies have one of the top offenses in the nation, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman threat. The Huskies are coming off another dominant win and are perfect on the season, leading to their national title getting bet down from +2500 to +1800.

9. Oregon Ducks +2000 (Last week: +2500)

The Oregon Ducks are off to a strong start in 2023 and put the college football world on notice after blowing out Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The Ducks saw their national championship odds rise from +2500 to +2000 over the last week.

10. Oklahoma Sooners +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Cracking the top ten this year for the first time is the Oklahoma Sooners. They’ve looked the part of a real contender, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel is playing like a Heisman candidate. The Sooners boast +3000 odds to win the national title.

College Football National Title Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Team Odds 1 Georgia Bulldogs 200 2 Michigan Wolverines 600 3. (Tie) Florida State Seminoles 800 3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns 800 5 Ohio State Buckeyes 850 6 Penn State Nittany Lions 1200 7 USC Trojans 1600 8 Washington Huskies 1800 9 Oregon Ducks 2000 10 Oklahoma Sooners 3000

