What Did Oregon Scoring 81 Do to Bo Nix's Heisman Odds?

Apparently, bookmakers are hard people to impress.

On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks kicked off their 2023 season with a decisive 81-7 victory over the Portland State Vikings. Obviously, not one player can take credit for a win such as this one, but there was a curious line move following the game.

Quarterback Bo Nix entered the contest at +1800 to claim this year’s Heisman trophy. Afterward, those odds took a hit, with Nix tumbling to +2000.

With a move like that, it begs the question: Is Bo Nix a legitimate Heisman candidate?

Efficient Outing

Nix’s afternoon came to an end early against the Vikings. With the game in hand, the Ducks deployed Ty Thompson and Austin Novosad late in the contest. But not before Nix could make his mark.

The senior pivot threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 23-for-27 passing. The resulting 85.2% completion percentage and 88.9 QBR are good enough for sixth and 14th in the nation and a better indicator of what to expect throughout the season.

Gentle Start to the Year

The Ducks ease into the competition this season, giving themselves plenty of runway to take flight. Next week’s contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders might be their toughest challenge before a Week 7 conference matchup against the Washington Huskies. That gives Nix and the Ducks offense enough time to build confidence and find their rhythm ahead of a playoff push.

Thriving in the Pac-12

Since joining Oregon last year, we’ve seen the best Nix has to offer. The Alabama native set career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns in 2022, living up to his untapped potential with the Auburn Tigers. But Nix didn’t uncork that standard against Portland State.

Nix was noticeably quiet in the run game, not carrying the ball once against the Vikings. His legs were one of his best assets last year, with Nix popping off for 510 yards and 14 scores.

That explosiveness will serve him well against FBS foes, amplifying his presence in the Heisman watch.

Conclusion

The college football season is just underway, and Nix’s drop is more a reflection of other early season performances rather than his own ineffectiveness. As we saw on Saturday, Oregon’s quarterback has the skills and supporting cast to be a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Nix’s Heisman odds will increase with the competition he faces as he continues to deliver elite performances.

