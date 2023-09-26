Who is Travis Kelce? A Cheat Sheet for Swifties by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

Move over Patrick Mahomes, a new megastar is taking over Arrowhead Stadium.

Pop icon Taylor Swift was spotted in attendance this past Sunday cheering on her new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

For those of you who are more likely to attend the Eras Tour than an NFL game, here is a rundown of the man inside the helmet.

How old is Travis Kelce?

Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, making him 33 years old.

Where is Travis Kelce from?

Born in Westlake, Ohio, U.S.

Who has Travis Kelce dated?

Before his current ‘Love Story,’ Kelce dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole from 2017-2022.

What sport does Travis Kelce play?

American Football.

What team is Travis Kelce on?

Kansas City Chiefs.

Where did Travis Kelce go to college?

Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati on a football scholarship from 2008-2012.

What position does Travis Kelce play?

Tight end.

What else does Travis Kelce do?

Kelce currently hosts a successful podcast with his brother Jason titled New Heights.

Can Travis Kelce sing or dance?

We’ll let you judge for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gERd9Apr6J0.

