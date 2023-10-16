3 Things We Learned About the Michigan Wolverines in Week 7

The No.2 Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 (4-0) after a 52-7 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. On the surface, it seems like not much was learned about Michigan, but a deeper dive indicates the Wolverines showed more than meets the eye on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in 2023, the Wolverines trailed after one quarter. It was only 7-0, but the Hoosiers squandered chances to extend the lead and put more pressure on Michigan. While it was just Indiana, it was the first time Michigan took a punch early, and the response is what one wants to see out of a title contender. A sense of calm and belief that the result would be what it was: a blowout of an inferior opponent.

Compared to what he looked like against Indiana in 2022, J.J. McCarthy looks like the game-changer Michigan needs at quarterback to make a run at a national title. Against IU, he made plays with his arms and legs. He threw three touchdowns and made the improvised plays that Michigan’s offense will need as the competition ramps up later in the season.

With Georgia not looking like the Georgia of 2021 and 2022, there is an opportunity for another team to take over the No. 1 spot in the country. Michigan rolled over Indiana, while Georgia eventually put away Vanderbilt 38-20. The debate may get clearer as Michigan’s November schedule features games at Penn State and home against Ohio State.

