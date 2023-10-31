3 Things We Learned About the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9

The Nebraska Cornhuskers improved to 5-3 with a 31-14 victory over the spiraling Purdue Boilermakers in Lincoln on Saturday.

What did we learn about the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday?

Nebraska Has Learned Quickly Under Matt Rhule

That was a game previous Nebraska squads, coached by Scott Frost or Mike Riley, would have found a way to lose. Despite several injuries, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver, Nebraska continues to find ways to win. Since starting the season 0-2, the Huskers have gone 5-1 and are riding the program’s first three-game winning streak since 2016. That is an indictment of the issues under the previous regimes and a mark of progress for Matt Rhule. For the first time since 2001, Nebraska is not wilting in conference play and went through October without a loss.

Defense Saves the Day

Turnovers from the Cornhuskers forced Nebraska’s defense into many difficult situations. The Purdue Boilermakers were on short fields several times, but Nebraska did not wilt. The defensive line has been a major strength for Nebraska during its win streak, but it was the defensive backs that stood out on Saturday. Isaac Gifford had ten tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage. Tommi Hill had not one but two interceptions against Hudson Card. Quinton Newsome joined the party with a fumble recovery that helped set the tone and added a blocked field goal recovery that he returned for 68 yards to put the Huskers ahead 21-0.

Sloppy Offense Continues to Be An Issue

Nebraska has had an issue with ball security all season long. The Huskers put the ball on the turf a total of five times, with the Purdue Boilermakers recovering four of those fumbles. Purdue did not have much offensive success, gaining only 195 total yards on the afternoon. They were able to turn two of the four fumble recoveries into touchdowns. Nebraska is now minus-nine in turnover margin on the season and has lost 11 fumbles through eight games. It is exceedingly rare to see a team with a near double-digit turnover deficit but a winning record, but Nebraska finds itself in the thick of the Big Ten West title race despite that weakness.

