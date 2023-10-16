3 Things We Learned About the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 7

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the University of Southern California Trojans in South Bend by a score of 48-20. The Irish only gained 251 yards of offense, but the defense consistently set the offense up with short fields and allowed for an explosion of 48 points that buried USC and improved Notre Dame to 6-2 heading into a much-earned bye week.

What did we learn about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night?

Top-End Defense

Notre Dame entered the game having narrowly escaped the Duke Blue Devils and dropping the games, sandwiching losses to Ohio State and Louisville. The defense had played at a very high level until surrendering 33 points to Louisville, and there were questions about whether or not the Irish could prevent the 2023 season from spiraling. With the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the dynamic USC Trojans in town, could the defense prove they were an elite unit? The answer on Saturday night was a resounding “yes.” The Trojans were held to 302 yards of offense, and Williams was harried all night, forced into three interceptions. USC had five turnovers in the worst performance of Williams’s collegiate career.

Offensive Struggles Are Real

While the defense proved it was one of the best in the country, the Notre Dame offense showed that they’re a problem. That is a strange conclusion after Notre Dame scored 48 points, but that point total is exceedingly misleading. The USC defense has been a sieve all season, and this was expected to be a bounce-back game for the Irish offense, but they struggled to move the ball against the Trojans and were greatly aided by the Notre Dame defense and special teams. Notre Dame’s offensive scoring drives consisted of the following lengths: 12 yards, 46 yards (field goal), two yards, 50 yards, 68 yards, and nine yards. Sam Hartman was 13 of 20 for 126 yards, and Audric Estime was held to 22 carries for 95 yards. Notre Dame expected Hartman to take the offense to the next level, but the offensive line is not bullying opponents. The Irish also lack difference-makers at wide receiver. The offense will need to improve in the bye week if Notre Dame is to reach ten wins this season.

Xavier Watts Makes a Case for All-America Honor

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts is on a tear with four interceptions over the past six games. His thefts have come in timely spots. The interception against NC State set up a critical fourth-quarter touchdown, and the one against Duke led to a crucial field goal. Against USC, Watts had two interceptions of Williams and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. The senior from Omaha continued to make impactful plays and looked like the best player on the field on Saturday night in South Bend.

