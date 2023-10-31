3 Things We Learned About the Oregon Ducks in Week 9

The Oregon Ducks dominated on Saturday, blasting the Utah Utes 35-6.

What did we learn about the Oregon Ducks on Saturday?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Great Offense Beats Great Defense

Utah entered Saturday’s game in Salt Lake City as the 14th-ranked defense in the country, while the Oregon Ducks were the second-ranked offense. In a battle of “good on good,” the Oregon offense won out significantly. Bo Nix continued to be efficient, completing 24 of 31 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown. The Ducks racked up 390 yards with an average of 6.7 yards per play and only one turnover. Bucky Irving was, as usual, the leader on the ground. He had 83 yards with a score and chipped in 36 yards in the passing game. Troy Franklin was Nix’s favorite target, hauling in eight passes for 99 yards with a touchdown, while Tez Johnson had 51 yards receiving. Utah’s defense could not find any semblance of balance against Oregon’s efficient attack.

Ducks Defense Makes Statement

The Oregon defense showed up today and made a statement that the Ducks are not all offense, all the time. While Oregon’s offense is the headliner, the Ducks had a dominant day on defense. Utah had only 142 yards through the air and 99 yards on the ground, as Utah gained only 3.7 yards per play with two turnovers. Bryson Barnes was overmatched, and Oregon dominated Utah in areas Kyle Whittingham‘s program takes pride in: the lines of scrimmage. Oregon was the more physical team on the offensive line and the defensive line and gave Utah’s offense no room to breathe. The Ducks never trailed, and the defense was a massive reason for the dominant victory.

Before you make your bets for Week 10, check out SportsGrid’s college football picks and five-star player props!

Oregon Is Still A CFP Contender

Many were quick to write the Oregon Ducks off after they lost a close game to the Washington Huskies. With one loss and a demanding schedule remaining, the odds favored Oregon losing a couple more games and falling well short of College Football Playoff contention. The Ducks had other ideas. They have since handled Washington State and dominated Utah in Salt Lake and now sit at 7-1 with games against California, USC, Arizona State, and Oregon State. The Beavers lost to Arizona, and USC continues to look weak on defense, so Oregon will be favored in each remaining game and could go 11-1 heading into the PAC-12 Championship Game. If Oregon wins out, they should make the College Football Playoff, and there’s an argument that the Ducks are the third-best team in the country.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.