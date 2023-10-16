3 Things We Learned About Washington in Week 7

The Washington Huskies knocked off the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. The 36-33 contest was an incredible back-and-forth affair with a late score by the Huskies and a last-second field goal from Oregon ending the game in thrilling fashion.

What did we learn about the Washington Huskies on Saturday?

Michael Penix Jr. – Heisman Favorite

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was not perfect on Saturday. He was pretty darned close, though. Penix Jr. went 22-37 with 302 yards with four touchdowns. Penix went from a contender in the Heisman Trophy race to the bonafide favorite after performing in this showcase contest against the top ten Ducks. His touchdown pass with 1:38 remaining to Rome Odunze capped the game-winning drive, and he is now listed at -145 to win the Heisman Trophy on BetMGM’s online sportsbook, ahead of fellow hopefuls J.J. McCarthy and Dillon Gabriel.

Huskies Defense Does Just Enough

No one would call Washington’s defensive performance on Saturday a masterclass, but the UW defense did enough to help the Huskies get the win. The Ducks put up 541 yards of offense as Bucky Irving ran wild, and Bo Nix completed 75 percent of his passes. However, the defense for the Huskies stood tall on a couple of goal-to-go situations and made the most significant stop of the game on fourth and short with less than two minutes remaining. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning kept his offense on the field to try and convert on a fourth and two from near midfield instead of punting the ball to pin Washington deep. The Ducks could not convert, and Michael Penix Jr. made Oregon pay with a short game-winning touchdown drive. The Huskies do not have a great defense, but with their offense, all the defense has to do is make critical plays.

Elite Pair of Wideouts

No one should be surprised by the performance of Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk on Saturday against a good Oregon secondary. Still, the nation is completely aware of who has the best wide receiver one-two punch: the Washington Huskies. Odunze had 128 yards on eight catches, while Polk added 118 yards on six catches of his own. Penix Jr. is great on his own, but he is elite when throwing to weapons like Polk and Odunze. That trio gives Washington a chance against anyone in the country.

