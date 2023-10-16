3 Things We Learned From the Buffalo Bills After Week 6

It was pretty, but the Buffalo Bills still managed to pick up another victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

SportsGrid looks at the Bills through six weeks.

Make sure to utilize SportsGrid’s NFL game picks.

NFL Week 6 Content: Super Bowl Power Rankings | 3 Underrated Week 6 Favorites | 3 Overrated Week 6 Favorites | NFL MVP Power Rankings | NFC Power Rankings | AFC Power Rankings | 3 Things Kansas City Chiefs | 3 Things Denver Broncos

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. The Bills Played Down to Their Competition

The Bills didn’t look like a team intimidated by the opposite in Week 6. The Giants came into Buffalo as a double-digit underdog without their starting quarterback. You never want to say a professional sports team took their competition lightly, but that’s what it felt like with the Bills on Sunday night. The Bills have already dropped games to the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars this year. Despite those teams having strengths on their roster, they’re far from complete teams. If Buffalo hopes to be in contention for the AFC East crown and potentially the top seed in the AFC, they’ll need to put together better showings against lackluster teams. The Bills visit the lowly New England Patriots in Week 7. Will they respond with a better showing offensively?

2. The Defense Can be Special, Even With Injuries

It’s no secret that the Buffalo Bills have already suffered some critical injuries on defense. Still, that didn’t stop the defense from giving them a chance to win in a game when the offense struggled to find its footing. The Bills defense stopped the Giants on the one-yard line on the final play of the game to preserve the victory. Cornerback Taron Johnson had a game to remember, posting a career-high 15 combined tackles in the win. The Bills kept the Giants out of the endzone and were able to give the offense a chance. This isn’t a performance you want to have very often if you’re Buffalo, but the defense showed it can limit the damage and keep them in games. With Von Miller ramping up his snap count, the Bills should slowly get better on defense as the season progresses.

3. Bills Showed Urgency of Contender in Second Half

After trailing 6-0 through three quarters against the Giants in Week 6, the Buffalo Bills tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter to register the victory. The defense played a big part in giving the offense a chance at victory, which they were able to capitalize on late. James Cook was solid on the ground for Buffalo, while Stefon Diggs led all pass catchers with ten catches for 100 yards. For much of the game on Sunday, it felt like the Bills couldn’t find any offensive consistency. Credit to the Giants and their defensive game plan, but the Bills deserve kudos for finding a way when they didn’t have their best. Can Josh Allen lead the Bills from behind in the fourth quarter against a contender like the Kansas Chiefs or Miami Dolphins? Time will tell.