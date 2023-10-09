3 Things We Learned From the Chicago Bears After Week 5 by SportsGrid 11 Minutes Ago

The Chicago Bears picked up their first win on the road in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

SportsGrid looks into the Bears’ first five games.

1. We Still Don’t Know Who Justin Fields is

Is there a more perplexing quarterback situation in the NFL than with the Chicago Bears? During Justin Fields’s three seasons with the Bears, there have been times when he’s looked like a future star. Other times, he seemingly can’t figure out the pro game. Fields is explosive with his legs and has shown what he can do with his arm with a competent No. 1 wide receiver. This is the second week in a row where Fields looks like he’s putting it all together, but you have to factor in the level of competition, facing the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders. The Bears have the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders up next on their schedule, meaning Fields has a chance to put together a strong stretch and build his resume. Bears fans are calling for Caleb Williams, but Fields will have something to say about that.

2. The Bears Finally Have an Explosive Wide Receiver

During the offseason, the Chicago Bears acquired a high-end pass catcher. The Bears traded for wide receiver DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers, and it has paid dividends through five weeks. Moore was a Commander killer on Thursday night, tallying eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Moore has given Fields a legitimate deep threat and someone who creates plays after the catch. That’s an essential skill to have, one this Bears group has lacked in the Fields era. In five games for the Bears in 2023, Moore has caught 27 passes for 531 yards and five touchdowns. Moore is on track to break his career highs, and with the Bears likely trailing a lot in 2023, he’s in the perfect offense to do just that.

3. Matt Eberflus Can’t Make in Game Adjustments

For the second week in a row, the Chicago Bears struggled in the second half. It was to a lesser extent than Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, but it was still noteworthy. We don’t have access inside the Bears locker room at halftime, but whatever’s going on there hasn’t been helpful. It’s the fourth time through five games that the Bears have struggled in the second half, and the one matchup we’re excluding was already a blowout against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s somewhat baffling that a pro-level coach has lacked the ability to make adjustments. All of their opponents have done that at the half, yet the Bears coaching staff has acted like the script will stay the same as the first half. That’s not a recipe for sustainable success in the NFL.