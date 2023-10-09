3 Things We Learned From the Georgia Bulldogs After Week 6 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National champions and have started the regular season with a 6-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season and Week 6 win against Kentucky.

1. The Bulldogs Showed up in Biggest Spot of the Year to Date

Heading into Week 6 action and having yet to cover a spread, there were some question marks about whether or not the Georgia Bulldogs could live up to the hype again. They had yet to look dominant on defense like we had seen in their back-to-back national championship seasons, which was somewhat expected when you see all the talent they graduated to the NFL. Still, the Bulldogs hosted the ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5 as a 14.5-point favorite, and they finally showed what this roster is capable of when everything is firing at once. The Bulldogs didn’t just cover the spread; they blew it out of the water and thumped the Wildcats 51-13. The Bulldogs remaining biggest challenges on their schedule are Ole Miss on November 11, followed by Tennessee on November 18.

2. The Offensive Line and Running are Progressing

If you’re looking for one of the key cogs of a successful offense, the offensive line is a great place to start. Georgia’s offensive line and running game have continued to progress through six games, which is a positive sign as they get deeper into the grind of their SEC schedule. Quarterback Carson Beck has been a steady presence in the pocket, and he’s looked as comfortable as he has because he hasn’t been pressured at a substantially high rate. In addition to the offensive line protecting Beck, they’ve also done a great job creating holes for the run game. It hasn’t been highly consistent yet, but there were strong signs of what they can accomplish in Week 6. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton averaged more than 5.9 yards per carry in their recent victory over Kentucky.

3. Carson Beck has it Figured out

A new era is upon the Bulldogs at quarterback, with Carson Beck taking the reigns from Stetson Bennett. There was some skepticism about whether Beck could lead this team on offense. He’s erased that early with his strong play. In 2023, Beck has been the least of the Bulldogs’ worries in their hopes of winning their third consecutive national title. In Week 6, Beck threw for 389 yards and four touchdown passes. Unlike previous years, the Bulldogs’ offense is proving to be a significant strength of this team. If you combine that with some high-end playmakers on offense, you can understand why this team is again in the picture for the best team in the country.

