3 Things We Learned From the San Francisco 49ers After Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers remained undefeated after a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

SportsGrid looks at the 49ers through five weeks.

1. Brock Purdy is a Real MVP Candidate

We’re at the point now where you have to start giving Brock Purdy more credit. Many people label him as a system quarterback, but it’s tough not to be impressed when you watch him play. Some of the throws he made against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 separate him from many quarterbacks in the NFL. Purdy might have many weapons, but his accuracy, especially over the last two weeks, has silenced many of his critics. You can say what you want about the talent around him, but all Purdy has done at the NFL level is win. It’s hard to win in the NFL as a veteran, let alone a sophomore who was taken last in the NFL Draft. Purdy deserves more respect for his accomplishments, and his MVP odds are beginning to reflect that.

2. The 49ers Deserve Title of Super Bowl Favorite

We’re only through five weeks of the NFL season, but it’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers deserve their title as Super Bowl favorite. We won’t blame you if you want to stick with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but they haven’t looked as impressive as the 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles. When you dominate the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to the extent that the 49ers did, it’s hard not to call them the NFL’s top team after Week 5. The 49ers are loaded on offense and defense. There aren’t many areas on the roster that need upgrading, and that’s telling. The 49ers are not only the class of the NFC; they deserve their label as Super Bowl favorites.

3. Christian McCaffrey is a Superstar

We wouldn’t blame you if you had already labeled him a superstar. When you’ve scored a touchdown in fourteen straight games, you’ve elevated yourself from a star in the NFL to a superstar. Christian McCaffrey is proving that the running back position still matters in the NFL, even if trends league-wide suggest otherwise. Through five weeks, McCaffrey has rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 168 yards and a touchdown through the air. The 49ers boast a solid offensive line, but we still have to give McCaffrey his share of the credit. The former Carolina Panthers running back is explosive and can make things happen during mundane rushes. If McCaffrey can keep up this pace, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t, barring injuries, you’d have to think he climbs heavily into the MVP race alongside his teammate Purdy.