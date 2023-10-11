3 Underrated Week 6 NFL Favorites: Lions, 49ers Lead Way by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

Week 6 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 6.

San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

The San Francisco 49ers are listed as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and for good reason. This team is loaded on both sides of the football and is coming off blowing out the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns are coming off a Week 5 bye, and they have a stiff test awaiting them at home in Week 6.

Let’s get one thing straight: the Browns have an excellent defense. Still, the Baltimore Ravens solved that defense in Week 4, and we like for the 49ers to do the same in Week 6. In our eyes, it doesn’t matter who the Browns start at quarterback. The 49ers pass rush is ferocious, and they have too many weapons on offense. Look for the 49ers to win by a touchdown or more.

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)

We’re not highly bullish on either the Washington Commanders or Atlanta Falcons, but there’s definitely a mismatch here from what we’ve seen of late. The Commanders followed up a tight loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a disaster against the Chicago Bears. You can say that’s a prime letdown spot, but the Commanders needed to win that game. On the other hand, the Falcons bounced back after losing in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars and played a solid game against the Houston Texans. Not many people will give Houston credit, but they aren’t pushovers in 2023.

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite at home against the Commanders in Week 6, and we’re of the mindset this number should be in the 4 to 4.5-point range. This is a bargain in our eyes, and we see the Falcons coming out on top at home by more than a field goal on Sunday.

Detroit Lions (-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Heading into Week 6, there wasn’t an expectation that the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would lead their respective divisions. The Lions were favored in the NFC North, and they’ve looked the part, but there were a lot of questions for Tampa Bay after Tom Brady retired. Baker Mayfield has filled in admirably, but they will have a difficult test at home when they host the Lions on Sunday.

In their only game to this point against a real threat in the NFC, the Bucs lost by double-digits to the Philadelphia Eagles. We aren’t saying that will transpire again here against the Lions, but it’s hard to see Tampa Bay moving the football here. The Lions boast a strong run defense and were still not very competent in Mayfield to win a game with his arm. With the Lions firing on all cylinders atop the NFC North, we have them taking down the Bucs by more than a touchdown on Sunday.

