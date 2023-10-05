49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Has Full Confidence in Brock Purdy by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, opinions seem to be divided. Critics suggest Purdy’s success is largely credited to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s NFL system. But is that a fair assessment?

Shanahan, when posed with the question, responded with fervor. “I mean, that’s pretty ridiculous. You just got to watch the tape,” he remarked, emphasizing that Purdy’s consistently high-level performance against diverse defenses in various situations speaks for itself. From playoff matches to games on the road, Purdy has proven his mettle. “When injured, you can’t do all that stuff. He’s been out there too long. He’s on tape,” Shanahan continued.

The statistics further back Shanahan’s confidence in his quarterback. With no concrete numbers to pinpoint a certain stat, the consistency in Purdy’s gameplay remains undeniable. “There’s no denying he’s played super football,” Shanahan added.

It’s evident that Purdy’s proficiency goes beyond just executing Shanahan’s plays. His adaptability, resilience, and understanding of the game make him a formidable player regardless of the system he’s placed in.

The upcoming game against Dallas promises to be a spectacle, and many are keenly anticipating the outcome. “It’s just brutal playing them,” Shanahan admitted, hinting at the challenge posed by Dallas. However, he’s confident about the 49ers’ chances.

While systems and playbooks play a significant role in the NFL, it’s the players and their innate skills that often make the difference. And as far as Brock Purdy is concerned, he’s much more than just a pawn in Shanahan’s strategy; he’s a cornerstone of the 49ers’ success.

