AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023 Week 5 Power Rankings

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls in Week 5.

1. Christian McCaffrey +200 (Last week: +450)

Running back Christian McCaffrey is playing a sizable role for the loaded San Francisco 49ers and is now the front-runner to win Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey is coming off an astounding four-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals and saw his odds bet down from +450 to +200.

2. (Tie) Tyreek Hill +600 (Last week: +450)

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, and he’s also started with some big games in 2023. Hill has alternated big games and is coming off a lackluster performance against Buffalo. That doesn’t exactly spell good news for the New York Giants in Week 5. Hill saw his odds dip slightly over the last week from +450 to +600.

2. (Tie) Justin Jefferson +600 (Last week: +600)

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards through four weeks of action and found the end zone twice in the Vikings’ first win of the year in Week 4. The former LSU Tiger maintained his +600 odds over the last week.

4. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +2000 (Last week: +3000)

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023. Lamar Jackson helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a big AFC North victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, with his legs doing much of the work. Jackson saw his odds bet down over the last week from +3000 to +2000.

4. (Tie) Stefon Diggs +2000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

One of the most consistent duos in the NFL of late has been Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills. The powerful pair had their best connection of the year in Week 4 against Miami, which saw Diggs haul in six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns. With that, Diggs now sits in a tie for the fourth-shortest odds at +2000.

6. CeeDee Lamb +2500 (Last week: +2500)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had an up-and-down start to the 2023 campaign. Interestingly, despite having two lackluster performances over the last couple of weeks, he’s still continued to sit with the sixth-shortest odds at +2500.

7. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (Last week: +3000)

If you’re looking for a star in the making, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a name to keep your eyes on. St. Brown has continued to be a target machine in the Lions offense and has maintained his +3000 odds over the last week.

7. (Tie) Davante Adams +3000 (Last week: +2500)

Even though Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is 30 years old, he hasn’t slowed down in the production department. Adams had a stellar Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was quieter in Week 4 and tallied 75 yards. Adams saw his odds tail off from +2500 to +3000 over the last week.

7. (Tie) Jalen Hurts +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t needed a dominant offensive performance through three weeks to win a game. That changed in Week 4, and Jalen Hurts led the charge with his connection to A.J. Brown. With that, the Eagles signal-caller now sits inside the top ten with +3000 odds.

10. Tua Tagovailoa +4000 (Last week: +2100)

There’s a lot to like about the Miami Dolphins offensively, and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a big reason for that. Tagovailoa wasn’t his usual self against the Buffalo Bills in Miami’s Week 4 loss, though, leading to his odds plummeting from +2100 to +4000 over the last week.

Offensive Player of the Year Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 200 2. (Tie) Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 600 2. (Tie) Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 600 4. (Tie) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 2000 4. (Tie) Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 2000 6 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 2500 7. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 3000 7. (Tie) Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 3000 7. (Tie) Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 3000 10 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 4000

