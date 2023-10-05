AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race Week 5 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023 are high-end signal callers with a dash of Christian McCaffrey.

1. Josh Allen +350 (Last week: +700)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can sling it with the best in NFL circles. Allen has looked the part of an MVP candidate since the team suffered a Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. Allen is coming off a tremendous outing against Miami, passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns. With an outstanding week added to his resume, Allen saw his MVP odds cut in half from +700 to +350.

2. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +500 (Last week: +350)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top headlines in the NFL through September. Still, Tagovailoa is coming off a difficult showing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, which helped lead to his NFL odds dropping from +350 to +500.

2. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +500 (Last week: +500)

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t lit the world on fire early on, but we’re still giving him some time to get acclimated with his receiving core. Mahomes had a difficult showing against the New York Jets in Week 4 and has continued to maintain his +500 MVP odds.

4. Jalen Hurts +800 (Last week: +800)

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP last year and had the true breakout campaign that many folks were expecting from him. Hurts had an electric showing against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, passing for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback held onto his +800 MVP odds over the last week.

5. Lamar Jackson +1200 (Last week: +1400)

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. Jackson has what it takes to be a star quarterback in the NFL, and he looked the part again in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. With another strong week in the books, Jackson saw his MVP odds bet down from +1400 to +1200.

6. (Tie) Justin Herbert +1600 (Last week: +1300)



Although Justin Herbert has yet to reach his ceiling as an NFL franchise quarterback, there’s much to like about his profile. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers won for the second week in a row, but it wasn’t a banner performance from the youngster. Herbert saw his odds drop from +1300 to +1600 over the last week.

6. (Tie) Brock Purdy +1600 (Last week: +2000)

With all of the weapons surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, it’s not a surprise he finds himself lurking in the race. Purdy helped the 49ers stay perfect as they dismantled the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The young quarterback saw his MVP odds rise from +2000 to +1600.

8. Trevor Lawrence +2000 (Last week: +2000)

There was much to like about Trevor Lawrence and how he broke out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sophomore season. Lawrence was solid during the Jaguars Week 4 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but there’s still another level he has. Lawrence maintained his +2000 MVP odds.

9. (Tie) Christian McCaffrey +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

A new entrant inside the top ten is the first non-quarterback. Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers has been outstanding through four weeks and is coming off a four-touchdown outing against Arizona. McCaffrey sits in a tie for the ninth-shortest odds at +2500.

9. (Tie) Dak Prescott +2500 (Last week: +2500)

Dak Prescott remains a high-end quarterback in the league, and there’s much to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. With another standout performance by the defense, Prescott didn’t need to be great in Week 4 and continued to boast +2500 odds.

NFL MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 350 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 500 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 500 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 800 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1200 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 1600 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 1600 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 2000 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 2500 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 2500

