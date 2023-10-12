Are the Dallas Cowboys Contenders or Pretenders in the NFC?

The Dallas Cowboys have been the talk of the season. Sometimes for the right reasons, and sometimes, well, not so much.

Week 3 saw the Cowboys stun the league, losing as a hefty 12.5-point favorite on the road to the Arizona Cardinals. But that wasn’t the most shocking. Week 5 was a horror show, with the Cowboys being obliterated by the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara with a humiliating score of 42-10.

This rollercoaster performance leaves many pondering their chances in the grander scheme. Remarkably, the Cowboys have the third-best odds to win the NFC Championship at +550. But does that truly reflect their caliber?

Buy or Sell: “The Cowboys are not a true conference contender in the NFC.”

Buy. We’re buying it. They’re not, and they haven’t shown us anything yet.

The sentiment seems to hinge on their inconsistency. Dominating underperforming teams is one thing, but faltering against those you’re pegged to beat is quite another. Championship teams thrive in adversity, something the Cowboys failed to do against the Cardinals.

The 3.5-point line against the 49ers further spotlighted the chasm between perception and reality. The Cowboys, for all their talent, were an embarrassment.

Yet, amidst this backdrop, there are sparks of hope. Micah Parsons, for instance, has been a beacon of positivity. His optimism is evident, not just on the field but also on social media and during post-game press conferences.

Could this be foreshadowing a rematch down the line?

Still, an inescapable truth looms. Since 1995, the Cowboys, though rich in talent, have consistently fallen short. Something always seems to be missing. They’re going to win double-digit games, they’re going to get into the playoffs. They’re going to be in another big moment, and some people are going to trust them again. We haven’t seen it in 25 years, and we’re probably not gonna see it again this year.

Only time will tell if this season is different for the Dallas Cowboys or if history will repeat itself yet again.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.