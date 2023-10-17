Are the Surging Detroit Lions Real Contenders in the NFC?

In the NFC, the spotlight was on the clash of the titans as the last two remaining unbeaten teams in the conference faced off. The showdown featured the reigning conference champion, the San Francisco 49ers, and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles. However, both teams suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6, raising questions about their dominance.

Currently, three teams stand atop the NFC with identical 5-1 records, and one of them might surprise you â€“ the Detroit Lions. The Dallas Cowboys, boasting a respectable 4-2 record, are also in the mix, but it’s the Motor City squad who have raised eyebrows with their impressive start.

When it comes to betting odds, the NFC landscape is starting to take shape. According to the latest numbers, the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the conference at +185, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at +350. Surprisingly, the Detroit Lions have seen their odds shorten to +600, making them a tempting choice for those willing to take a chance on the underdog.

We’re buying into the idea that the Lions are a legitimate tier-one team in the conference. While opinions may vary, the Lions have matched the records of both the 49ers and the Eagles, and in the NFL, that’s a clear indicator of competitiveness.

In addition, the Eagles have shown vulnerabilities, especially when playing on the road. In a week-to-week league like the NFL, inconsistent performances can lead to losses, and this could open the door for the Lions to capitalize.

The key takeaway here is that the NFC champion isn’t decided at the end of the regular season but at the culmination of the playoffs. If the Eagles or the 49ers have to travel to Detroit for a postseason matchup, it could prove to be a significant advantage for the Lions.

While we personally believe the Lions should be rated ahead of the Cowboys, the sportsbook’s odds are influenced by where the betting money is flowing. The Cowboys, being a popular team, often attract a lot of bets, which can skew the odds.

The current NFC pecking order should be the 49ers at the top, followed by the Eagles, the Lions in third place, and the Cowboys trailing in fourth. But the ever-shifting landscape of NFL odds is a reflection of where the money is being placed, and that’s something worth considering when making your own predictions.

As the NFL season unfolds, the NFC remains a tightly contested battleground, and the Detroit Lions are emerging as a dark horse worth keeping an eye on. Only time will tell if they can continue to defy expectations and make a serious run at the NFC Championship.

