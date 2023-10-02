Barkley's Injury: How it Affects the Giants' Monday Face-off by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

Live tonight from the Meadowlands, the Seattle Seahawks are set to face off against the New York Giants. The betting odds currently favor the Seahawks, with Seattle at -1.5. The total over/under for the game stands at 47.5. But the most pressing question on everyone’s mind is, will we see Saquon Barkley grace the field tonight?

When Barkley’s injury was first announced, there was some debate about its severity. Initial reports from the Giants’ camp suggested an ordinary ankle sprain. However, confirmation later came through that it was a high ankle sprain. We asserted that he would not play this Monday night game from that moment. One extra day doesn’t provide enough recovery for such injuries, and the current listing of Barkley as doubtful for the match solidifies this claim.

It’s worth noting that in the 2023 NFL season, no player listed as doubtful has made it to the field. Last season, the participation of those with the same tag was scant, and the few who did venture out didn’t make any meaningful impact. So, the verdict for tonight is clear: Barkley is out.

As for next week? It’s a toss-up. While Barkley’s return is possible, it’s far from a guarantee. For comparison, we’ve been tracking Austin Ekeler‘s recovery and had predicted he would return before Barkley. But Ekeler’s team, the Los Angeles Chargers, are on a bye next week, so they could return during the same week.

As for tonight’s match, the Seahawks and the Giants must rely on their other playmakers. Without Barkley’s prowess on the field, it will be a challenging night for the Giants against a slight favorite in the Seahawks.

