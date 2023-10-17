Big Ten Big Dogs: Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to Top the Mountain?

As college football season reaches closer to its climax, all eyes turn to two powerhouse teams from the Big Ten‘s eastern division: Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. With their forthcoming matchup drawing close, discussions about their strengths, weaknesses, and title prospects are heating up.

Undoubtedly, both Michigan and Ohio State are playing exemplary football, but upon closer inspection, Michigan seems to have the edge. The Wolverines’ performances week in and week out have left little room for doubt about their prowess, consistently hammering opponents. On the other side, Ohio State has displayed evident cracks in its armor. Their offensive line, for instance, has struggled with consistency. The Buckeye defense, while formidable, has often missed out on creating big plays.

Historically, playing in the eastern division has been no easy feat, especially when you consider the three behemoths: Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. This trio’s dominance means teams are often battling for supremacy, making victories even more monumental. This year is no different, with all three looking in peak form. There’s a genuine possibility of each team trumping the other in a cyclic fashion, leading to a tense run-up to the Big Ten championship game.

But the task ahead for the Wolverines is monumental. Their schedule sees them taking on both Penn State and Ohio State in two of the last three weeks, with hardly any breathing room in between. And let’s not forget Maryland, a team that’s positioned itself as a worthy opponent, capable of upsetting any top-tier team’s plans. Michigan faces them on the road, sandwiched between their battles against Penn State and Ohio State.

This stretch is undoubtedly challenging for Michigan. Yet, should they navigate it successfully, they’ll truly demonstrate their title credentials. For Ohio State, the upcoming fixtures, especially this week against Penn State, are opportunities to correct their course and solidify their standing.

