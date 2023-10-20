Bills Hope Recent Trends Against Patriots Continue in Week 7

In a Monday Night Football showdown that feels like it happened just yesterday, the New England Patriots clashed with the high-octane Buffalo Bills amidst swirling winds. The Patriots, known for their dominant run game, leaned heavily on it that night and narrowly secured a victory. Fast forward to the present, and the question on everyone’s mind is whether they can pull off a similar feat as they face the Buffalo Bills again, this time with a hefty 8.5-point spread.

Let’s not beat around the bush, it’s a daunting spread to contemplate. Betting 8.5 points against the Buffalo Bills, a team that has shown immense firepower on the offensive end, can make even the most confident bettors hesitate. However, before we dismiss the Patriots entirely, it’s essential to consider recent history. In their last seven visits to Gillette Stadium, the Bills have managed to cover the spread an impressive six times.

Now, it’s true that the Patriots have seen a significant transformation since the departure of the legendary Tom Brady. They’ve endured tough times, struggling to find their footing in a league that has evolved rapidly. From Mac Jones taking a safety that essentially sealed their fate in a recent game to their miraculous win against the New York Jets that raised eyebrows, New England has had its fair share of ups and downs.

As we look ahead to this game, the 8.5-point spread remains a formidable hurdle. When it comes to making our picks later in the show, one strategy worth considering is teasing the Bills. Teasing allows us to adjust the point total and make it more manageable, potentially creating a more enticing betting opportunity.

But let’s not forget the concerns on the other side of the field. The Buffalo Bills, led by the dynamic Josh Allen, are undeniably one of the league’s powerhouses. However, this season has seen a few bumps in the road for Allen, with what could be considered his second clunker of the year. Traditionally, he experiences three or even four such games in a season, but having two in the first six weeks is cause for concern.

The recent performance of the Bills’ offense against the New York Giants, a team not known for its formidable defense, left a lot to be desired. The disjointedness and lack of effectiveness were glaring issues that must be addressed if they hope to cover the spread against the Patriots.

In the end, as we approach this exciting matchup, bettors are left with a tantalizing question: Can the Patriots defy the odds and repeat their feat from a few years ago, or will the Bills come out firing on all cylinders? With an 8.5-point spread hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on this Monday night showdown, eagerly awaiting the answer.

