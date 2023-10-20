Boston Celtics 2023-24 Season Preview

The Boston Celtics spent the offseason retooling their already-stacked roster. With multiple big-time additions for Boston, the new-look Celtics have their eyes set on a big season. And after last season’s heartbreaking ending, it’s safe to say the C’s have redemption on their minds.

Boston Celtics Preview

2022-23 Record: 57-25 (Postseason 11-10); Finish: Lost in East Conference Finals to the Miami Heat

Head Coach: Joe Mazzulla: 68-35 (Postseason 11-10) | 2nd Season | Overall Record: 68-35

Last Time Missed the Playoffs: 2014| Last Time Won the Title: 2008

Celtics Futures Odds (FanDuel)

NBA Championship Odds: +380 | Eastern Conference Odds: +175

Atlantic Division Odds: -240

Regular Season Wins: OVER 54.5 -122 | UNDER 54.5 +100

Celtics Preview: Why You Should Be Bullish

The Celtics have arguably the most talented roster in the league. With plenty of firepower and versatile defenders on their roster, Boston could be a nightmare for opposing teams. Pairing Kristaps Porzingis alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown alone moved the needle for the Celtics, but their late addition of Jrue Holiday only added fuel to the fire. If the C’s can develop early chemistry, their offense will be nearly unstoppable, and their defense could be among the top in the NBA.

Celtics Preview: Why You Should Be Bearish

Although the Celtics roster is undeniably talented, Boston did plenty of restructuring this offseason, and with that comes challenges. With many players outgoing and multiple new faces coming to play alongside their core, it still should be noted that the team will face plenty of hurdles throughout the long season. Boston may not hit the ground running as fast as many may think. And while it’s hard to see this Celtics team underperforming, with the offseason the C’s had, there’s still a chance the team struggles with their new group.

Celtics MVP: Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has improved every year since entering the league. The former No. 3 overall selection has quickly emerged as one of the top players in the league and has the fourth-highest odds (+750) to win MVP this season. The talent around Tatum has increased, and now, with Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday, he’ll have plenty of options to take the pressure off him. With opposing defenses having to account for the other threats on offense, the versatile forward’s game could open up and allow him to take yet another leap. With his ability to play and continue to improve, JT could have another season of career highs on the horizon.

Celtics X-Factor: Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis’s addition to the Celtics could be one of the most significant moves of the NBA offseason. The big man is coming off a career year of his own and now has the chance to bring his talents to a championship contender. The seven-footer’s ability to be a release valve for the Jays will open up the offense in more ways than one. Porzingis can knock down the three-point shot and score inside the paint, forcing opposing defenses to account for him while still defending Boston’s other playmakers.

Not only does Porzingis add another offensive element to the team, but his length and shot-blocking will contribute plenty for the Celtics defensively.

While the preseason is only a small sample size, the Unicorn’s presence in Boston has already paid dividends on both sides of the ball. The offense looks scary to defend with the shot-making ability on the floor at all times. And on the flip side, the defense has also shown plenty of potential. If Kristaps can continue to gel with his new teammates in Boston, the Celtics could be the team to beat this season.

Celtics Prediction: OVER/UNDER 54.5 Wins

The Celtics will not only win more than 54.5 games, but they’ll do so with a cushion as long as health remains on their side. Boston will finish the year with 60+ wins and enter the postseason with homecourt advantage.

Celtics Best Bet(s):

Boston Celtics NBA In-Season Tournament Winner: +950

Wager: $100 To win: $950

With the Celtics’ high expectations, there aren’t too many great bets to make with good payouts. However, with the Celtics’ +950 odds, winning the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament is an intriguing bet. Not only will teams be motivated to have their name marked down in history as the first-ever winners, but the extra incentives for players will add to the motivation. The Celtics’ talent should make them a clear frontrunner to walk out as the tournament champions.

